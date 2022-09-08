Leaked Raptor Lake Specs Show More Cores, Higher Power Draw

Igor's Lab just published a massive leak showcasing confidential slides of Intel's new Raptor Lake architecture, CPU lineup and the new 700 series platform. Intel's launch SKUs will reportedly include six new chips, including the Core i5-13600K, Core i7-13700K and i9-13900K in both K and KF variants respectively.

The Core i9-13900K/KF will feature 24 cores in total, with 8 performance cores accompanied by a whopping 16 efficiency cores for less essential tasks. Boost frequencies on the 13900K/KF have been heavily upgraded over the 12900K (and even the KS), with a peak Thermal Velocity boost of 5.8 GHz, 5.7 GHz Turbo 3.0. Cache has been upgraded to 36MB of L2 cache as well (compared to 30MB on the 12900K).

The 13700K/KF also sees these same upgrades, with a core count configuration identical to that of the 12900K featuring 8 performance cores and 8 efficiency cores. Turbo Boost frequencies top out at 5.4 GHz for now. Turbo Velocity Boost frequencies were not listed by Intel for this particular SKU. L2 Cache has been boosted up to 30MB — a 5MB upgrade over the 12700K/KF.

The 13600K/KF features the least impressive known clock speeds, however it is still a noteworthy upgrade over the 12600K/KF. Thermal Velocity Boost and Turbo Boost 3.0 frequencies are unknown, however the official "standard" boost clock goes up to 5.1GHz, so we can probably expect a 5.2 or 5.3GHz turbo clock for the other Intel Turbo Boosting algorithms.

E cores have been doubled from 4 to 8, but the chip still retains its 6 P cores. Nonetheless, the 13600K/KF's core count alone is a significant upgrade over the 12600K/KF/s 6+4 configuration. Cache has been increased by 4MB to 24MB over the 12600K/KF as well.

CPU Cores L2 Cache Boost Frequencies Maximum Turbo Power Processor Base Power i9 13900K/KF 24 - 8P + 16E 32MB 5.8GHz TVB - 5.7GHz TBMT 3.0 - 5.4GHz Boost 253W 125W i7-13700K/KF 16 - 8P +8E 24MB 5.4GHz TBMT 3.0 - 5.3GHz Boost 253W 125W i5-13600K/KF 14 - 6P +8E 20MB 5.1GHz Boost 181W 125Ws

Unfortunately, Igor's Lab's leak also confirms that Intel's Raptor Lake will be even more power hungry compared to the Alder Lake generation. Maximum Turbo Power has increased substantially to 253 W for both the Core i9 and Core i7 Raptor Lake SKUs. In comparison, the i9-12900K peaked at 241 W, and the i7-12700K at a significantly lower 190 W.

The Core i5 Raptor Lake variant also shares the same fate with a 181 W turbo power limit, compared to 150 W on the i5-12600K. All in all, with the exception of the Core i9 models, the i5 and i7 variants can consume up to 20% to 33% to hit their highest rated turbo frequencies.

Thankfully the base processor power limit is a respectable 125 W, however it remains to be seen how much faster Raptor Lake is at these lower power limits compared to Alder Lake. Hopefully Intel's P core and E Core and L2 cache enhancements are enough to increase Raptor Lake's power efficiency at lower power settings, for users which lack top-of-the-line liquid coolers and expensive 600 or 700 series motherboards.