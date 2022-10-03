Raspberry Pi Squeezed Into Mini Retro PC Terminal

When it comes to the Raspberry Pi , there’s no shortage of mini PCs. Being as small as a credit card, the Raspberry Pi is one of the most optimal (and affordable) boards on the market for creating an ultra-small yet fully functional computer. This week, maker and developer Carter Hurd contacted Tom's Hardware to tell us about his own spin on the concept with a snazzy Pi-powered retro computer modified from a retro PC Bluetooth speaker.

This classy-looking mini PC features a Raspberry Pi 3B inside as the main driver along with a complete Blackberry keyboard module for input. Everything didn’t fit exactly as planned so it was necessary for Hurd to 3D print some mounting brackets and additional components, as well, including a bezel for what looks like a square Pimoroni Hyper Pixel.

The project is built using a Divoom Ditoo brand Bluetooth speaker—specifically the Retro Pixel Art Game Bluetooth Speaker. Hurd had to remove much of the original interior components including the main driver board, original screen, and button assembly. The new modifications allow it to function as a real PC rather than just a novelty imitation.

The new build features a Raspberry Pi 3B inside, powering an LCD screen for the display along with a Blackberry keyboard module from Solder Party. The display is spiced up with a custom made curved cover (created using a thermoplastic) that adds a rounded, retro monitor feel.

As far as software goes, you could run any OS on here that you’d like. In this case, Hurd has opted to use the Raspberry Pi OS but there’s no reason you couldn’t use something like Diet Pi or even RetroPie. Because it has a 3B inside, you could always add a Bluetooth controller and use it as a tiny retro gaming rig.

If you want to recreate this Raspberry Pi project, you’re in luck. Hurd has shared a detailed video outlining the build process that you could follow along with at home to remake it yourself. The 3D printed files weren’t shared but you might be able to fashion them at home or engineer new solution to make the components fit together. If you’re looking for a cool, retro-themed Pi project to dig into, be sure to check out this one.