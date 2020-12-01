Maker Creates Raspberry Pi Open Source Console Named Bootleg

This exciting Raspberry Pi creation comes from a maker named Fredrik Svantesson. Bootleg, as he calls it, is a hackable, open-source gaming console based on the Raspberry Pi. It was designed specifically with indie game developers and anyone into homebrew gaming.

Inside you'll find the latest Raspberry Pi 4 with 8GB of RAM. The Pi is configured to use an SSD over USB as a boot device.

Software-wise, it's running a custom Manjaro version that doesn't come with things like X11 or Wayland. Svantesson plans to create his own game engine or tech stack for it to run. At the moment, he's looking into what might be needed to integrate Vulkan support.

(Image credit: Fredrik Svantesson)

There is also work in progress on a custom dashboard that will serve as an OS interface. Svantesson already has ideas in mind for some native games and hopes other people may grow curious and develop titles for the Raspberry-Pi based console.

Note: The banana pictured is not included with the final product.

If you want to learn more, check out the full thread on Reddit and explore the official Bootleg Github. Be sure to visit our list of Best Raspberry Pi projects for more exciting creations from the maker community.