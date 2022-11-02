Raspberry Pi RP2040 PCB Streams and Records Game Boy Games

The Raspberry Pi is no stranger to retro gaming but this is one of the first Pi projects we’ve seen that allows users to capture gameplay from original Game Boy hardware. Using a custom PCB created by maker Sebastian Staacks, users can record and stream original Game Boy games . In his demonstration, Staacks is using a Game Boy Color which is cross-compatible with original Game Boy games.

The adapter was designed from scratch and features a Raspberry Pi RP2040 processor as its main controller. It plugs directly into the cartridge slot of a Game Boy DMG-01 or Game Boy Color and has a port on the top in which original Game Boy games can be connected. This adapter captures data in real time and transmits the visual feed to your PC so it can be recorded or streamed.

With this setup, the game is not connected directly to the Game Boy but the adapter allows for seamless gameplay with no interference on the main screen. However, there is a slight delay in the capturing process that leads to an occasional skipped frame on the captured video. According to Staacks, it has an average refresh rate of 24 fps.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Sebastian Staacks ) (Image credit: Sebastian Staacks )

The project is still in development and not yet available for other users but plans are in the works to make the unit completely open source. The final product is intended to be a plug and play device that anyone can use with original Game Boy hardware. Staacks also expressed interest in developing a custom case for the system which is necessary for it to properly seat itself inside of the cartridge port.

The software was also designed from scratch and will be released as an open source tool for users to explore and use. However, it’s not yet ready for release but will hopefully be made available by the end of the year.