Raspberry Pi Time Machine and NAS Backs Up Data For You

Archiving data can save you in a pinch—but what if you forget to make a backup? This Raspberry Pi project, created by Curtis Gross, solves that problem by automating the process in a convenient NAS device. The end result is a Pi-powered time machine server with all of your data stored in archives.

The project was shared on YouTube this week with a complete breakdown of the setup process. While Gross uses a Raspberry Pi 4 in his video, you can use older models—even as far back as a Raspberry Pi 2.

The NAS functions come from OpenMediaVault (OMV), an open-source NAS application that runs on the Raspberry Pi. Gross explains in the video how to set up the server to interact with and backup your machines, testing both a Windows PC and an iMac. You can read more about OMV on Github .