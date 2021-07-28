Recycle Your Unwanted Raspberry Pi and Get Money off at okdo

If you’ve got a Raspberry Pi you don’t want any more, you could sell it on eBay, or you could send it off to be factory refurbished, thanks to a new scheme set up between the Pi Foundation, Sony Technology and UK-based SBC specialist okdo. You get a voucher for money off okdo products for re-cycling your old Raspberry Pi.

(Image credit: Raspberry Pi)

The offer only applies to 3b, 3b+ and 4 boards in working order, and your £10 ($14) voucher has to be used within 30 days with a minimum spend of £15 ($21). Boards are returned to the Sony Technology Centre, the same location as where they are made for refurbishment. The refurbished boards will be given a second life in new projects, but at this time we do not know how this will be realised. okdo takes great pains to remind you to remove any memory cards from the device before you send it in.

Boards that don’t meet the refurbishment standards will be recycled or disposed of in an environmentally friendly way.

Alternatively, the Picycle scheme is collecting unwanted Pi boards for use at UK universities, in an attempt to set the Guinness world record for the largest Pi cluster.