Rumored RTX 4080 Super Gains Early Support in HWINFO

When we first heard rumors about Nvidia's plan to add the GeForce RTX 4080 Super graphics card to its fleet, we considered it unlikely. The company feels pretty comfortable from a competition point of view and has not used the 'Super' brand for quite a while. But evidence mounts that the green company is prepping its GeForce RTX 4080 Super graphics board.

The PCI ID for Nvidia's GeForce RTX 4080 Super graphics card was listed yesterday in a PCI ID repository. Realix, the developer of the popular diagnostic suite HWiNFO, declared the addition of GeForce RTX 4080 Super as an upcoming change for the next version of the program. Typically, diagnostic software developers receive information about forthcoming hardware well in advance, so we can consider this 'listing' as further proof that the RTX 4080 Super is incoming. This is not rock-solid proof, though, so take it with a grain of salt.

Nvidia's GeForce RTX 4080 Super is allegedly built on Nvidia's AD103 graphics processor, just like the regular version. However, the exact configuration of the GPU remains uncertain. It could operate with all of its 10,240 CUDA cores enabled, maintain the GeForce RTX 4080's 9,728 CUDA cores with increased clock speeds, or possess a different setup. In any case, it promises to be one of the best graphics cards around when it arrives. When it will be released is another question, though it would be logical for Nvidia to release it in time for the holiday season.

Speculating about the specifications of Nvidia's GeForce RTX 4080 Super is challenging at this stage. It is anticipated to be positioned above the standard GeForce RTX 4080 but below the top-tier GeForce RTX 4090. So, a minor performance uplift compared to its predecessor would suffice to sell it at a higher price since the gap between RTX 4080 and RTX 4090 is huge. Nvidia might also choose to release the GeForce RTX 4080 Super exclusively to OEMs, catering to PC manufacturers who prefer having new product versions annually to highlight improvements over previous models.

In any case, Nvidia appears to be in the preparation phase for the product, which might end up a retail model or exclusively available as an add-in-board from selected PC manufacturers. Semi-official sources, while somewhat reliable, should not be considered conclusive as they are unofficial, and companies' plans, including product launches, are subject to change or cancellation.