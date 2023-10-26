Nvidia's RTX 4080 Super Seemingly Listed in PCI ID Database

Nvidia may be prepping mysterious GeForce RTX 4080 graphics card as a well-known PCI ID repository now lists such a product, which suggests that the device has been listed in a driver, Linux patch, GPU-Z validation, or BIOS. The product may end up as an OEM-only add-in-board available from select PC makers, but at least Nvidia seems to be prepping it, which somewhat corroborates the ongoing rumors that GeForce RTX 4080 Super is incoming. This is still a rumor and as such we must take the news with a pinch of salt.

Nvidia recently added 10de:2703 (NVIDIA_DEV.2703), an entry described as GeForce RTX 4080 Super to its R515 test driver, as noticed by StefanG3D from LaptopVideo2Go. The product is said to be based on Nvidia's AD103 graphics processor, though it is unclear whether the GPU comes with all of its 10,240 CUDA cores enabled, retains GeForce RTX 4080's 9,728 CUDA cores yet adopts higher clocks, or has another configuration.

Now, while semi-official repositories are reliable sources of information, they are not the ultimate truth, not only because they are not official, but because plans can change and companies may cancel certain products because of their launches. The particular listing of the 10de:2703 device designated as GeForce RTX 4080 Super was added by T4CFantacy, who is a TechPowerUp GPU database with access to early GPU BIOS and GPU-Z validations, as noted by VideoCardz. Therefore, it is likely, but not definite that Nvidia and/or its partners are working on products called GeForce RTX 4080 Super.

At this point it is hard to make guesses about specifications of Nvidia's GeForce RTX 4080 Super, though we would imagine that this one would sit above the regular GeForce RTX 4080 but below the GeForce RTX 4090, the best graphics card money can buy. If the unit offers a slight performance upgrade versus its predecessor, it will be good enough to further solidify its position on the market of desktop discrete graphics boards. Meanwhile, the company could make its GeForce RTX 4080 Super an OEM-only product aimed at PC makers who tend to want 'new' SKUs every year to show the difference between contemporary and last year's offerings. Anyhow, for now take the information about Nvidia's GeForce RTX 4080 with a grain of salt.

In addition to the alleged GeForce RTX 4080 Super, the R515 test driver also lists H100 SXM5 96GB AI and HPC GPU for compute. This part will likely use high-density HBM3 or HBM3E memory and let applications access 96 GB of it, up from 80 GB accessible today.