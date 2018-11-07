Trending

Seagate Wants to Ship 100TB HDDs by 2025

By Seagate 

Source: Seagate

Seagate wants to help you build your own Library of Alexandria--or maybe just store your entire Steam library locally. According to a company roadmap published by Hexus, the company plans to introduce 50TB hard drives "early next decade," with HDDs boasting capacities up to 100TB expected to arrive sometime around 2025.

Those future high-capacity HDDs would be made using Seagate's Heat Assisted Magnetic Recording (HAMR) technology. Or at least HAMR would be used to establish the foundation--the proposed 100TB drives would have to combine the technology with bit-patterned media to create the Heated-Dot Magnetic Recording (HDMR) technology that promises to enable even greater storage density at the cost of a much-less-catchy acronym.

HAMR essentially uses tiny lasers to rapidly heat recording bits over 400C, making it easier to magnetize the media. The bits cool just as rapidly--they're only subjected to the heat for a nanosecond--but the effects linger. (See more on HAMR and how it works in our previous coverage.) In 2017 Seagate announced its plans to release 20TB drives in 2019 and 40TB drives in 2023. Now those expectations are even higher.

Not that Seagate's the only company pushing HDD capacities over the next few years. Western Digital has a competitive technology called Microwave Assisted Magnetic Recording (MAMR) that offers similar promises of massive amounts of storage. The company doesn't plan to bring MAMR hard drives to the consumer market, though, with its focus remaining on high capacity HDDs for enterprise use and SSDs for consumers.

The enterprise market is where these high-capacity hard drives are likely to have the most impact anyway. Many consumers have shifted over to SSDs in recent years for several reasons, including declining prices and their appeal to our collective impatience. HDDs still have their place--especially when it comes to backing up large amounts of data. But unless you have several terabytes of files that you need to store locally, we still recommend SSDs for most consumers.

Still, it wouldn't be surprising to see these high capacity HDDs trickle down to consumers eventually. As people continue to shift to digital media and accumulate decades of family photos and video, hard drives will still have their place because they offer the best dollars-to-data ratio. We'll know more about these future bit buckets as Seagate and Western Digital's HAMR and MAMR (and eventually HDMR) hard drives get closer to reality in the coming years.

25 Comments Comment from the forums
  • jaber2 07 November 2018 17:00
    And yet I can only have 100MB on my outlook at work
  • jimmysmitty 07 November 2018 17:19
    I don't even want to imagine how long it would take to clone a 100TB drive on SATA 3.
  • bloodroses 07 November 2018 18:16
    21466410 said:
    I don't even want to imagine how long it would take to clone a 100TB drive on SATA 3.

    I know formatting 2 8TB hard drives in raid 1 took 3 days on my NAS. I shudder to think the amount of time for 100TB...
  • billymainor3 07 November 2018 20:01
    of course right now the barracuda st1000dm001/st2000dm001 hard drivers are having a massive failling by the firmware :/
  • stdragon 07 November 2018 20:23
    21466249 said:
    Assuming a full SATA3 link saturation @ 600 MBp/s (read from source, write to destination), it would take 37 hours!
  • elbert 07 November 2018 21:45
    My brother has a 10 year old WD 750GB Black HD he paid $79 for that still works. He would like to upgrade to higher capacity but the 1TB Black is $79 now so he see little advantage over his decade old drive. If HD makers dont actually start trying to sale hard drives to consumers they may have no market in 2025. After 2012 they just started trying to up the price for higher capacity. Before 2012 highest prices were $200~$300 and now they are $400~$500. Point is if they dont wake up there only customers will be enterprise. Everyone that has wanted a 2, 3, or 4TB drive has had a decade to buy one and capacity is kind of CPU performance when it comes to upgrading at a given price point.
  • jimmysmitty 07 November 2018 22:37
    21467087 said:
    My brother has a 10 year old WD 750GB Black HD he paid $79 for that still works. He would like to upgrade to higher capacity but the 1TB Black is $79 now so he see little advantage over his decade old drive. If HD makers dont actually start trying to sale hard drives to consumers they may have no market in 2025. After 2012 they just started trying to up the price for higher capacity. Before 2012 highest prices were $200~$300 and now they are $400~$500. Point is if they dont wake up there only customers will be enterprise. Everyone that has wanted a 2, 3, or 4TB drive has had a decade to buy one and capacity is kind of CPU performance when it comes to upgrading at a given price point.

    In 10 years though there have been performance upgrades. However one thing I would say is that SSDs is the only avenue I can see 100TB from thats viable.
  • elbert 07 November 2018 23:58
    21467208 said:
    21467087 said:
    My brother has a 10 year old WD 750GB Black HD he paid $79 for that still works. He would like to upgrade to higher capacity but the 1TB Black is $79 now so he see little advantage over his decade old drive. If HD makers dont actually start trying to sale hard drives to consumers they may have no market in 2025. After 2012 they just started trying to up the price for higher capacity. Before 2012 highest prices were $200~$300 and now they are $400~$500. Point is if they dont wake up there only customers will be enterprise. Everyone that has wanted a 2, 3, or 4TB drive has had a decade to buy one and capacity is kind of CPU performance when it comes to upgrading at a given price point.

    In 10 years though there have been performance upgrades. However one thing I would say is that SSDs is the only avenue I can see 100TB from thats viable.
    Performance means nothing give the SSD. The hard drives capacity and reliability are what most matters to consumers. I would get a small SSD and the most reliable large capacity 6TB+ 5400RPM hard drive. Also I dont see how they are making a performance upgrade given the last 10000RPM drive design was 2012. Sure they add a bit of cache to call it a new design to show small improvements for data centers efficiency. Tell you the truth tho HD makers better watch out for thumb drives more than SSD's. When those hit affordable TB capacity's HD's are done.
  • bit_user 08 November 2018 00:01
    21466921 said:
    Assuming a full SATA3 link saturation @ 600 MBp/s (read from source, write to destination), it would take 37 hours!
    I get 46.3 hours.

    More likely, these would use at least 12 Gbps SAS or even NVMe.
  • bit_user 08 November 2018 00:07
    21467087 said:
    My brother has a 10 year old WD 750GB Black HD he paid $79 for that still works. He would like to upgrade to higher capacity but the 1TB Black is $79 now so he see little advantage over his decade old drive.
    Two problems with this picture. First, HDDs have a price floor. There's a minimum amount it costs just for the materials and assembly. This price floor shifts with time, probably not decreasing much, if any, as HDD technology and manufacturing is incredibly mature. To get the benefits of density improvement (i.e. more GB/$), he needs to spend more and get into the mid-range market segment.

    The second issue is probably somewhat lack of competition in the consumer HDD market. Probably the healthiest consumer HDD market segment is for NAS HDDs. That's probably where you'll see the best improvement in GB/$, over time.
