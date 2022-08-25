Sony Hikes PlayStation 5 Price in Nearly All Regions

In an unexpected move, Sony have announced that it will increase the price of its PlayStation 5 game console in nearly all regions due to global economic environment as well as high inflation rates.  

The price increase is set to be approximately 10% in Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), Canada, Japan, Asia-Pacific (APAC), and Latin America (LATAM). The only market that will not see any PS5 price hikes is the U.S. The U.S. missing this price increase is logical, given the strength of the U.S. dollar over the past couple of quarters. 

"While this price increase is a necessity given the current global economic environment and its impact on SIE’s business, our top priority continues to be improving the PS5 supply situation so that as many players as possible can experience everything that PS5 offers and what’s still to come," a statement by Sony reads.

From now, PlayStation 5 pricing will look as follows:

PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-rayPS5 Digital Edition
Europe€549.99€449.99
UK£479.99£389.99
CanadaCAD $649.99CAD $519.99
AustraliaAUD $799.95AUD $649.95
MexicoMXN $14,999MXN $12,499
Japan¥60,478¥49,478
China¥4,299¥3,499

It is extremely uncommon for console developers to officially hike recommended prices of their consoles since their goal is to ship as many units as possible, often with slim margins. The hardware sales often capitalize on the sale of software and services (e.g., subscriptions). Another reason why platform holders are unwilling to increase prices of their devices is because they are competing not only against other consoles or PCs, but against other forms of entertainment in general, so making its entertainment platforms more expensive naturally drives at least some customers away. 

In fact, just days ago Nintendo told Nikkei that it did not consider hiking the price of its Switch console because it wanted to expand its installed base and because it needed to compete against other forms of entertainment.  

Yet another reason why Sony's decision to raise PS5 price comes as a surprise is because normally console developers tend to lower production costs of their hardware two years after the launch (and indeed Sony has optimized its PS5 digital edition costs). Sony has a history of releasing multiple cost-reduced PlayStation consoles, all the way back to the original PlayStation 1 which saw the removal of ports and component consolidation. 

We live in a world where production of chips gets more expensive at contract makers, so it is getting harder for chip designers to lower their costs and their prices to companies like Sony. Furthermore, since the company still cannot completely meet demand for its latest platform, a price hike could more or less balance supply-demand situation. 

Anton Shilov
Anton Shilov

Anton Shilov is a Freelance News Writer at Tom’s Hardware US. Over the past couple of decades, he has covered everything from CPUs and GPUs to supercomputers and from modern process technologies and latest fab tools to high-tech industry trends.
7 Comments Comment from the forums
  • kyzarvs
    They are still >£500 here in the UK when you can find them in stock, so why not up the retail on them?
  • Giroro
    Does the PS5 even have any exclusive games worth playing?

    Sony probably realized they have no software to subsidize the cost of the hardware.
    Personally, I decided I didn't want a PS5 when I realized I don't feel like making space for an ad-heavy always-connected subscription-required Blu Ray player that's roughly the size of a pre-teen child.
  • artk2219
    Giroro said:
    Does the PS5 even have any exclusive games worth playing?

    Sony probably realized they have no software to subsidize the cost of the hardware.
    Personally, I decided I didn't want a PS5 when I realized I don't feel like making space for an ad-heavy always-connected subscription-required Blu Ray player that's roughly the size of a pre-teen child.

    In my home we have a Nintendo Switch, PS5, and Xbox Series S, of those three which do you think sees the most usage? Hint, it often isnt tethered to a TV :).
  • 10tacle
    Well nearly 2 years after intro I still can't find one available in the US at original MSRP. I gave up spending free time trying to chase down stock alerts between the big box stores and E-commerce stores. Sony should actually be releasing a second edition updated version this holiday season according to previous cadences of the PS3 and PS4 refreshes (PS3 slim for example after the original Fat Boy). But that's neither here nor there. I'm just not excited about their exclusives anymore. Polyphony screwed up again the latest Gran Turismo for the PS5, a racing game that has long been one of Sony's new console calling cards for promo.

    Before now, I would always have a gaming PC and a PS console side by side and game with different friends on each. No more. I would personally like to thank Sony for properly motivating me to spend ALL of my disposable gaming entertainment money on a new PC build a year ago this month. I never thought I'd see myself spend just $1300 on a GPU for example. Go ahead and raise the price Sony. I'm done with you.
  • PiranhaTech
    Giroro said:
    Does the PS5 even have any exclusive games worth playing?
    Another question is "do you have the time and money to play them?" You are paying $400 -500 for being able to play how many games, and do you only play first-party games (not going to use the marketing term)? As video gaming gets older, there becomes this backlog of timeless games on top of everything.

    I now have the money to play video games, but I don't have the time. When I had the time, I never had the money.

    I buy a console a few years after it's out and the price drops. The amount of first-party hits a wall after a point
  • AgentBirdnest
    10tacle said:
    Well nearly 2 years after intro I still can't find one available in the US at original MSRP. I gave up spending free time trying to chase down stock alerts between the big box stores and E-commerce stores. Sony should actually be releasing a second edition updated version this holiday season according to previous cadences of the PS3 and PS4 refreshes (PS3 slim for example after the original Fat Boy). But that's neither here nor there. I'm just not excited about their exclusives anymore.
    Same thing here. I mean, I'm also in the US. But I too gave up on stock alerts probably a year ago, and stock doesn't look like it has improved since then. I go into my local megastore, and I see scores of Xbox Series S units taking up the spots where Series X and PS5 are supposed to be. :LOL: (Literally.)

    And now that I've waited 2 years, I'm realizing, "Wow. All of the amazing next-gen games that take advantage of PS5's hardware... do not exist." I was extremely excited to see games that would utilize the SSD for new gameplay experiences. But so far, there has been Ratchet & Clank. That's the only exclusive that interested me at launch, and is the only one that interests me two years later. :-/ Next-gen hardware came out, but next-gen games didn't.
  • bdcrlsn
    10tacle said:
    Well nearly 2 years after intro I still can't find one available in the US at original MSRP. I gave up spending free time trying to chase down stock alerts between the big box stores and E-commerce stores. Sony should actually be releasing a second edition updated version this holiday season according to previous cadences of the PS3 and PS4 refreshes (PS3 slim for example after the original Fat Boy). But that's neither here nor there. I'm just not excited about their exclusives anymore. Polyphony screwed up again the latest Gran Turismo for the PS5, a racing game that has long been one of Sony's new console calling cards for promo.

    I'm in the same boat in the US, I've always owned a console from every generation since the Super Nintendo, but it's looking more and more likely I'll never get my hands on a PS5 or Xbox X, so I have pretty much thrown in the towel.
