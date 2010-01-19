Trending

Sony Vaio Z Laptop Packs Quad-SSDs in RAID 0

By Business Computing 

This one is packing a badass quad-SSD in RAID 0 configuration.

Some of Sony's laptops occupy the upper echelon of high-end luxury PCs, and its newly unveiled Vaio Z series is an exemplary top-of-the-line model.

Making waves is Sony's design of including up to four solid state drives inside the Vaio Z, which can write data in parallel in RAID 0. Sony boasts that this quad-SSD configuration will perform file transfers up to 6.2 times faster compared with traditional 5400 rpm laptop hard drives.

Those looking for some 3D will be pleased to know that the Vaio Z will pack a Nvidia GeForce GT330M graphics chipset with 1GB GDDR3 VRAM. Displaying those pixels is a 13.1-inch display comes in a Full HD 1920 x 1080 resolution, or 1600 x 900.

Weighing below 3.2 lbs, the all-new Vaio Z Series is crafted from carbon fibre and aluminum for a mix of rigidity and lightness.

For CPUs, the Vaio Z will be packing either an Intel Core i7-620 2.66 GHz or Core i7-520 2.4 GHz. Both models will come with 64-bit Windows 7 Professional.

The new VAIO Z Series of high-performance ultra-mobile notebook computers by Sony is available from the end of March in Europe and April in North America. No pricing is announced yet, but expect them to come in at under $2,000.

  • 20 January 2010 01:47
    I would seriously consider buying this instead of a desktop. If only I had a job...
  • jhansonxi 20 January 2010 01:49
    I would rather have RAID 1 for redundancy and get rid of the OS. I hope Nvidia has their chip reliability problem fixed. I would hate to have to pay for a new board in one of these.
  • RooD 20 January 2010 01:56
    Now you can ower through the bloatware... and correct me if im wrong but doesnt raid zero do almost nothing for performance with ssd's
  • deck 20 January 2010 02:01
    ^ You want four redudent raid1 for
  • kyeana 20 January 2010 02:02
    Quad SSD? Seems like a bit of overkill to me...unless this is supposed to double as a portable server or something equally creepy...
  • masterasia 20 January 2010 02:07
    Wow!!! what performance! But chances of one of the SSD failing is about 1 in 2.
  • one-shot 20 January 2010 02:08
    "No pricing is announced yet, but expect them to in at under $2,000."

    Yay for proofreading.

    It would be interesting to know what Brand of SSDs are used. One would think even 2 SSDs in RAID 0 would already be at the SATA 3Gb/s limit. Unless it is SATA 6Gb/s which seems to soon to be implemented into a laptop.
  • randerson 20 January 2010 02:10
    I think i will pick this up right after I go to pick up the shuttle
  • El_Capitan 20 January 2010 02:12
    1920 x 1080 in a 13.1 inch screen? 3.2 pounds? Definitely worth considering, though I've known people with bad issues with Vaio's, so never had one. However, that was over 6 years ago. It would be good to know the types of SSD drives they got in there, and some real benchmarks including battery life. Still, as much as I love portability (5 hours on my 1200 x 800 14-inch screen), I need at least a 1920 x 1080 screen resolution (1920 x 1200 is perfect, but you get what you can with anything below 17" screens).
  • HavoCnMe 20 January 2010 02:16
    I want Tom's to bench that laptop!
