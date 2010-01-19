Sony Vaio Z Laptop Packs Quad-SSDs in RAID 0

Some of Sony's laptops occupy the upper echelon of high-end luxury PCs, and its newly unveiled Vaio Z series is an exemplary top-of-the-line model.

Making waves is Sony's design of including up to four solid state drives inside the Vaio Z, which can write data in parallel in RAID 0. Sony boasts that this quad-SSD configuration will perform file transfers up to 6.2 times faster compared with traditional 5400 rpm laptop hard drives.

Those looking for some 3D will be pleased to know that the Vaio Z will pack a Nvidia GeForce GT330M graphics chipset with 1GB GDDR3 VRAM. Displaying those pixels is a 13.1-inch display comes in a Full HD 1920 x 1080 resolution, or 1600 x 900.

Weighing below 3.2 lbs, the all-new Vaio Z Series is crafted from carbon fibre and aluminum for a mix of rigidity and lightness.

For CPUs, the Vaio Z will be packing either an Intel Core i7-620 2.66 GHz or Core i7-520 2.4 GHz. Both models will come with 64-bit Windows 7 Professional.

The new VAIO Z Series of high-performance ultra-mobile notebook computers by Sony is available from the end of March in Europe and April in North America. No pricing is announced yet, but expect them to come in at under $2,000.