Nintendo Switch 2 design seemingly leaked by carrying case maker — similar aesthetics but with a larger screen and Joy-Cons

Several legitimate-looking leaks of the Nintendo Switch 2's final design have surfaced this past week. Still, these culminated yesterday with Dbrand's unexpected release of a full 3D render of a Nintendo Switch 2, albeit with a version of the Dbrand Killswitch carrying case for handheld PCs redesigned for Switch 2. Speaking to The Verge on the topic, Dbrand CEO Adam Ijaz claimed the company used its access to the actual dimensions of Switch 2 based on a 3D scan of actual hardware, which measures roughly 270mm wide with Joy-Cons attached (200mm without), 116mm tall, and 14mm thick.

The apparent Nintendo Switch 2 also has a much larger 8-inch screen versus Switch OLED's 7.2-inch and Switch's 6.2-inch displays, adds an extra "C" (capture?) button on the right Joy-Con, sports magnetically-detachable Joy-Con controllers with a more pronounced curve, top and bottom USB-C ports, and has a wide U-shaped kickstand, akin to the improved stand on Switch OLED.

Everything we know about the device now, presumably just months before a Q1 2025 launch date, points toward a Switch 2 design that has truly evolved from Switch OLED. However, it seems unlikely to use an OLED screen—instead, most specs leaks report that this 8-inch screen is a 1080p IPS LCD (hopefully of much higher quality than Switch LCD).

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Dbrand) (Image credit: Dbrand)

As far as Dbrand's Killswitch Switch 2 case design goes, the usually upgraded kickstand or full-body-enclosure casings of Killswitch cases (previously made for Steam Deck, etc.) aren't present here since Switch 2's detachable Joy-Cons must be kept in mind...instead, the body separates into parts appropriately and now a teal bungee cord is used to hold the affair together. It looks striking, and Dbrand has a good reputation as a phone and handheld protective case provider, so we're sure the final design will be successful.

That said, we understand those of you yearning for a more...unaltered look at the Nintendo Switch 2. We don't quite have that yet, but the leaked specifications given by Dbrand happen to match a 3D-printed mock-up received by YouTube channel SwitchUp earlier this week, which should give some idea of how the vanilla unit will look and feel.

Ok So Someone Sent Us THAT Switch 2 Mock Up & Its CASE…We Have Thoughts - YouTube Watch On

Ultimately, this massive leak from Dbrand (who presumably aren't bound by an NDA) points toward an imminent announcement and release date reveal for Nintendo Switch 2. Past comments placed the Switch 2's release before the end of 2024, and Nintendo itself has set a deadline of March 2025 as the date by which Switch 2 details will be revealed. Seeing as that's just three months away, that window is closing fast, and carrying case manufacturers like Dbrand are already ramping up production (and hype) for Nintendo's next great handheld hybrid console.