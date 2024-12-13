HDMI 2.2 is set to debut at CES 2025 — the new standard brings higher resolutions, refresh rates, and bandwidth

A new HDMI standard is set to launch at CES 2025 in January. According to a report, the HDMI Licensing Administrator, Inc. (HDMI LA) has already notified media outlets about a significant announcement scheduled during the trade fair in Las Vegas. The new standard, rumored to be named HDMI 2.2, is expected to deliver higher bandwidths and resolutions than its predecessor.

The HDMI Forum, which developed this widely adopted standard for video and audio transmissions, has confirmed a press conference for January 6, 2025. This event will probably reveal technical specifications and details about the new standard and its anticipated impact on the consumer electronics landscape.

Some speculation suggests that HDMI 2.2 might be compatible with Nvidia’s upcoming GeForce RTX 50-series and AMD’s Radeon RX 8000 series GPUs. Both companies have scheduled CES press events on January 6, coinciding with the HDMI Forum’s announcement. If confirmed, this would align the new HDMI standard with the latest DisplayPort 2.1 technologies, offering consumers expanded options for ultra-high-definition media and gaming experiences.

While the exact specifications of the upcoming standard are still being developed, HDMI LA has confirmed that the new version will introduce next-generation HDMI technology capable of supporting higher resolutions, refresh rates, and enhanced transmission quality. The announcement also hints at the need for a new cable to harness these advancements, marking a critical update for content producers and consumers alike.

HDMI 2.2 may enable uncompressed support for higher resolutions, such as 8K at 120 Hz and 10K at higher frame rates. The latest standard, HDMI 2.1b, currently supports a gross transfer rate of 48 Gbps and resolutions like 8K60 with compression via Display Stream Compression (DSC). HDMI 2.2 could either eliminate the need for DSC or improve upon its implementation, delivering seamless, high-quality content.