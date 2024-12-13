Nvidia revives LAN party after 13 years to celebrate RTX 50-series GPU launch — GeForce LAN 50 is a 50-hour LAN party across four different cities

Nvidia is hosting its first LAN party in over a decade to celebrate the RTX 50 series debut at CES 2025. The LAN party (dubbed GeForce LAN 50) will start on January 4 at 4:30 pm PT and end right before Nvidia CES Jensen Huang gives his opening speech at the CES event in Las Vegas on January 6 at 6:30 pm PT. The main LAN event will occur in Las Vegas, while remote sessions will take place in Beijing, Berlin, and Taipei.

The event will purportedly host up to 400 gamers, requiring a $125 refundable deposit to sign up. The 400 lucky people who manage to make the list will not include content creators who might be invited directly to the LAN party from Nvidia.

As mentioned, the LAN party will be a full-blown 50-hour gaming marathon with in-game and LAN contests, tournaments, and prize raffles. For everyone who won't be able to get into the LAN party, Nvidia is providing additional prizes through its Nvidia App dubbed "LAN" missions. More prizes will be given out through the hashtag #GeForceGreats on social media.

Nvidia is going all out for its GeForce RTX 50 series debut early next month. The last time Nvidia hosted a LAN party was purportedly 13 years ago. Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang appears to have a deep love for LAN parties and has been caught attending small LAN parties overseas and attending eSports events occasionally.

If anything has been made clear, Nvidia's LAN 50 dispels doubts that the RTX 50 series might not be announced at CES 2025. Jensen Huang's address will represent the first genuinely gaming-focused announcement since the RTX 40 series first launched. That said, CES 2025 is not a gaming-focused event, so we still expect Nvidia to cover AI and any new AI hardware the company is working on.