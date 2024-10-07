Nvidia's Jensen Huang will be CES 2025's keynote speaker as RTX 50 rumors abound

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang will deliver the main keynote at the Consumer Electronics Show in 2025, reports PR Newswire. Huang will deliver his keynote on Monday, January 6th, a day before the show officially starts on January 7th in Las Vegas, Nevada.

"We are thrilled to welcome Jensen Huang as a keynote speaker at CES 2025," said Gary Shapiro, CEO of the Consumer Trade Association (CTA). "Jensen is a true visionary in the tech industry. His insights and innovations improve the world, enhance the economy, and will inspire our CES audience."

With Nvidia's CEO leading the main keynote for the 2025 event, there is a likely chance that the RTX 50 series could be announced at the show. Reputable leakers recently lit up social media when they announced detailed main specifications for the RTX 5090 and RTX 5080, as well as a claimed release date during CES 2025.

Ironically, CES is not a tradeshow in which Nvidia traditionally announces its upcoming desktop gaming GPUs. However, this strategy shifted when the company announced its RTX 40 series super refresh at CES earlier this year. Apparently, the increased awareness and hype generated around AI at recent CES events is changing Nvidia's timeline to launch its gaming GPUs at CES. You can assume that Nvidia will beat the AI drum hard for the RTX 50 series when it arrives, just as it has done for prior RTX generations, thanks to its modern GPU's inclusion of AI-focused tensor cores.

Speaking of AI, we can also expect the multi-multi-billionaire to talk extensively about AI-focused products during the keynote. Since this is a consumer-focused trade show, we can expect updates to ACE, Nvidia's gaming-focused NPC platform powered by AI-generated dialogue. We can also expect Nvidia to discuss any AI topics related to consumers during the show, such as new AI-powered applications that have yet to be announced.

We could also potentially hear some updates regarding its business-focused software products, such as Omniverse or its robotics platform, updates to its enterprise AI GPUs, such as new BH200 server models, and supply updates depending on how deep Huang goes into AI during the keynote.

If Nvidia does unveil the RTX 50 series during the keynote, we can also expect a big portion of the keynote to focus on ray tracing graphics, as with previous RTX-focused keynotes from the company. We can expect Nvidia to discuss the performance improvements and fidelity improvements the RTX 50 series will bring to the public, as well as potentially new ray-tracing/path-tracing technologies that have not been announced yet that will speed up performance. We wouldn't be surprised if Nvidia also talks about new DLSS updates during the keynote — possibly even a DLSS 4.0 announcement.

Stay On the Cutting Edge: Get the Tom's Hardware Newsletter Get Tom's Hardware's best news and in-depth reviews, straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang will deliver his CES 2025 keynote at 6:30 PM on January 6th, so mark it down on your calendars.