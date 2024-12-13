AMD's fastest quad-core CPU gets tested — EPYC 4124P plays games at well over 60 FPS

It is easy to forget that quad-core CPUs still exist, but this core-count configuration is still the go-to config Intel and AMD use for their entry-level solutions. RandomGaminginHD on YouTube benchmarked AMD's latest entry-level server processor, the AM5-based EPYC 4124P, with an RTX 4060 and an RTX 4070 Super, providing more than 60FPS of gameplay even in demanding games like Cyberpunk 2077.

The EPYC 4124P is an enterprise-focused quad-core, eight-threaded processor based on AMD's Zen 4 CPU architecture. The CPU operates with a 65W TDP, comes with 16MB of L3 cache, and features a maximum boost clock of 5.1GHz. It's priced at $149. At the time of writing, the 4124P is the fastest quad-core CPU from AMD.

I Bought AMD's $149 EPYC AM5 Processor For Gaming. But Should You? - YouTube Watch On

Swipe to scroll horizontally Games Avg FPS 1% lows Settings Cyberpunk 2077 87 FPS 62.6 FPS 1080p, high Stalker 2 62.4 FPS 39.5 FPS 1080p, medium Indiana Jones and the Great Circle 95 FPS 49.9 FPS 1080p medium Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 53.4 FPS 33 FPS 1080p medium Red Dead Redemption 2 78.7 FPS 59.2 FPS High settings, except Ultra Textures, TAA high Counter-Strike 2 269.6 FPS 128.2 FPS 1080p high, anti-aliasing off Fortnite 96.2 FPS 70.8 FPS 1080p medium, nanite enabled

The YouTuber tested the chip with 32GB of 6400MHz memory and an RTX 4060 sitting on an Asus Prime X870E motherboard. Despite not showing up on the motherboard's CPU support list, the YouTuber reports that the chip booted up with no problems at all and works perfectly with his Asus X870E board.

Games tested were Cyberpunk 2077, Stalker 2, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, MSFS 2024, Red Dead Redemption 2, Counter-Strike 2, and Fortnite. With the RTX 4060, Cyberpunk 2077 at 1080p high pumped out an average frame rate of 87 FPS with 1% lows in the 62.6 FPS range. Stalker 2 at 1080p medium delivered a 62.4 FPS average; Indiana Jones and the Great Circle 1080p medium ran at 95 FPS; MSFS 2024 clocked in with a 53.4 FPS average at 1080p medium; RDR2 ran at an average FPS of 78.7 FPS at high settings; CS2 hit 269.6 FPS average 1080p high, and Fortnite ran at 96.2 FPS at 1080p medium with Nanite enabled.

In the vast majority of the titles tested, the EPYC 4124P was able to keep the RTX 4060 fed without suffering from any major CPU bottlenecking. Most of the time, the RTX 4060 was at peak utilization, while the 4124P was anywhere between 75 to 90% CPU utilization on average.

However, the RTX 4060 seems to be the max the EPYC 4124P can handle reliably without serious CPU utilization. The YouTuber also tested the quad-core chip with an RTX 4070 Super at 1440p in a few games and discovered the CPU starts to struggle to keep the beefier GPU fed. For instance, in Red Dead Redemption 2 at 1440p ultra, the 4070 Super could only reliably hit around 90% GPU utilization with CPU utilization in the lower 80s constantly. CS2 was the worst offender with the 4070 Super only able to maintain around 50% to 75% utilization.

The 4124P might not make it onto our list of Best CPUs for gaming, but it can apparently pull its weight in demanding AAA titles. It might not be the best bargain at $149, but it can certainly hold its own for those who choose to run games on this little chip. It also demonstrates that quad-core processors can still be adequate when it comes to gaming, especially with systems that are paired with GPUs no stronger than the RTX 4060.