Corsair Adds Two New Additions To Its Gaming Chair Line-Up

Corsair announced the launch of the T2 Road Warrior gaming chair, as well as an updated version of its T1 Race gaming chair.

Common features include a metal frame, Polyurethane foam (cold foam) padding, PU leather for seating surface material and 3D PVC leather on the seat back. These chairs are equipped with class 4 gas lifts that provide up to 100mm of height adjustment and 360° of rotation. Both the T2 Road Warrior and the T1 Race are available in black with black, red, blue, white, or yellow stitching and accents. Both chairs come with adjustable lumbar and neck pillows.

Corsair’s T2 Road Warrior gaming chair features a more relaxed shape with a wide seat and deep cushion, and is specifically designed with comfort in mind during extended gaming sessions. Corsair boasts eight different ways to adjust the T2 Road Warrior including "4D" armrests capable of adjusting up and down, in and out, forwards or backwards and even the ability to twist them at an angle. The seat base offers up to 17° of tilt and the seat back can be reclined 170°. This gaming chair sits upon a cast aluminum base with rollerblade-style wheels. The T2 Road Warrior has a weight capacity of 300lbs.

The Corsair T1 Race gaming chair is an updated version of the chair we went hands ( and back, and butt) on with several months ago. This new version also features a wide array of adjustment options, including 85mm of vertical movement, 10° of seat tilt adjustment, and the ability to recline 180° (completely flat). The five-spoke base is constructed of nylon with three-inch casters. The T1 Race has a weight capacity of 265lbs.

The T2 Road Warrior and T1 Race gaming chairs are available now with an MSRP of $400 and $300 respectively.