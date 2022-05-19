The Future Games Show Powered by Mana Airs Saturday, June 11

Tune in to The Future Games Show Powered by Mana on Saturday, June 11, to get an up close look at 40 games and titles developed by leading publishers in the industry. The Future Games Show will be broadcast by our sister site, GamesRadar, across multiple sources so you can choose your flavor with streams available on Facebook, Twitch, Youtube, and Twitter. The show is planned to kick off at 12:00 PDT / 15:00 EDT / 20:00 BST.

Highlights include game showcases, world premieres, exclusive announcements, and interviews with top developers, including Thunderful, Team17, and Amanita Design. In addition, viewers are welcome to indulge in an up-close look at new 2022 titles for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC platforms.

Mana CEO Joe Zhou had this to say, “We’re proud to partner with the Future Games Show - it’s a tremendous opportunity to help promote the things we love and all things gaming during an exciting event that is truly important for the community. We also hope to use this opportunity to let the community know—no matter what games you play, Mana is here to empower you and the future of games.”

It isn’t the first Future Games Show, and it certainly won’t be the last. Content Director of Games at Future Daniel Dawkins explains, “The Future Game Show is GamesRadar’s premiere digital games showcase—it reached over 120 million views across three shows in 2021. The June show will be the second of three shows in 2022, with an additional show planned for GamesCom 2022.”

In addition to the upcoming show, Future invites streamers to apply as official partners for the show. While anyone can stream the show for free, official partners receive access to a unique asset pack and an opportunity to be named an official co-streaming partner at GamesRadar+. Check out the official Streaming Partner form to get started—more details are available for streamers on the official GamesRadar website.