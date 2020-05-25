This Raspberry Pi Displays Bitcoin Prices in Real-Time

If you want to keep an eye on Bitcoin prices, this Raspberry Pi project is exactly what you need. It saves you the hassle of looking pricing up online by updating a display with current prices in real-time. The Bitcoin price ticker was created and shared earlier this week by Aaron from Aaron's Creations on YouTube.

The price ticker is built on top of a Raspberry Pi 3 B+. It checks for current Bitcoin prices online and automatically updates a dot matrix display with the current value.

In the video, Aaron uses a Raspberry Pi 3 B+, but the project would work just as well on a Pi Zero. The project relies mainly on processing a Python file and outputting data to the dot matrix display, something the Pi Zero is more than capable of handling.

As a finishing touch, he designed a custom 3D printed case to house the components in using Fusion 360. It's designed with ventilation for the Pi and a panel for the display.