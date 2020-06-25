This Raspberry Pi Gaming PC is Super Small

If you're looking for a desktop with a small footprint, this is the project for you! This ultra-tiny gaming PC is actually just a suped-up Raspberry Pi desktop. It was designed and shared by Michael Pick earlier this week.

This extra small desktop is designed to resemble a modern-day desktop as much as possible. The case is custom-made from the ground up and even has little 3D-printed pieces inside that look like internal GPU and cooling system hardware.

The case is 3D-Printed with an acrylic plexiglass side panel. There are 4 fans used in the build, two RGB fans for the front panel, one on the back and one on a tiny 3D-printed “GPU”.

For a little extra flare, he even glued some fiber optic cables to the Pi's status indicators, creating the illusion of RGB liquid cooling. The USB ports are accessible from the bottom of the unit.

This PC uses a Raspberry Pi as the main board, so you won't be able to run AAA titles directly. However, you can stream them from your gaming machine with a third-party application like Parsec .