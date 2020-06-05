This Raspberry Pi Robot is Controlled by Users on Twitch

If you're looking to connect with others during quarantine, this Twitch controlled Raspberry Pi robot project is a fun way to do it. It was created and shared by Reddit user Omantn, and lets users work together to steer a Pi-based robot around his backyard.

The robot is built on top of a Raspberry Pi 4. The more memory you can dedicate to this sort of project the better when it comes to performance, making the Pi 4 an ideal candidate. The Pi receives directional input based on votes tallied from users on Twitch.

The robot is totally wireless, using a 30,000 mah battery pack strapped to the bottom of the chassis with velcro. The yard is streamed live using a camera so users can easily watch the little guy on Twitch.

Omantn created a custom C# script to scan the Twitch chat for votes. The votes are tallied every 15 seconds before sending a command to the robot to move in the elected direction. You can explore the Twitch driving code on Github .