This Is What You Need To Run Far Cry 4

Just days before the game officially hits store shelves, Ubisoft finally revealed the system requirements for Far Cry 4. The game is slated to hit the Windows platform on Nov. 18, giving PC gamers less than two weeks to get their gaming rigs ready for the highly-anticipated shooter.

So what will PC gamers need to play Far Cry 4? According to Ubisoft, the minimum requirements include 64-bit versions of Windows 7 SP1, Windows 8 or Windows 8.1. They'll also need an Intel Core i5-750 clocked at 2.6 GHz or an AMD Phenom II X4 955 clocked at 3.2 GHz at the very least. This game also requires 4 GB of RAM.

On the GPU front, gamers will need an Nvidia GeForce GTX 460 or an AMD Radeon HD 5850 with 1 GB of VRAM. Gamers will also be required to have DirectX 11 installed, 30 GB of available space, and a DirectX 9.0c compatible sound card.

In addition to the minimum requirements, Ubisoft provided a list of "Optimal" PC specs, revealing that gamers will need an Intel Core i5-2400S clocked at 2.5 GHz, an AMD FX-8340 clocked at 4.0 GHz, or something better. PC gamers will also need an Nvidia GeForce GTX 680 or an AMD Radeon R9 290X, or something better with 2 GB of VRAM.

Like the previous list, Far Cry 4 requires a DirectX 9.0c compatible audio card, 30 GB of available hard drive space, and 64-bit versions of Windows 7 SP1, Windows 8 or Windows 8.1. However, the "optimal" list requires 8 GB of memory instead of 4 GB.

Customers who pre-purchase the game online will automatically be upgraded to the Limited Edition. This will add Hurk's Redemption, a set of three single-player missions and the Impaler harpoon gun. Gamers will be tasked to find a rare artifact.

Ubisoft also offers the Kyrat Edition ($129.99), the Gold Edition ($89.99) and the Steelbook Edition ($64.99).

