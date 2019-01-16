Ubisoft Shares Far Cry New Dawn System Requirements

Source: Ubisoft

Fans of the Far Cry series now know how to spec out their rigs to play the upcoming title, Far Cry New Dawn. Ubisoft Montreal tech director Raphael Parent said it the post-apocalyptic game features a “bold art direction” that is “all about a colorful, hopeful, and inviting world.” (Which happen to be the exact same adjectives that spring to our mind when we think of the post-apocalypse. Twinsies.) And, of course, it’s said to take advantage of new hardware.

Without further ado, here are the system requirements:

Specs Minimum Configuration Recommended Configuration 4K 30FPS Configuration 4K 60FPS Configuration CPU Intel Core i5 2400 @ 3.1GHz or AMD FX 6350 @ 3.9GHz Intel Core i7-4790 @ 3.6GHz or AMD Ryzen 5 1600 @ 3.2GHz Intel Core i7-6700 @ 3.4GHz or AMD Ryzen 5 1600X @ 3.6GHz or equivalent Intel Core i7-6700K @ 4.0GHz or AMD Ryzen 7 1700X @ 3.4GHz or equivalent GPU Nvidia GeForce GTX 670 (2GB) or AMD Radeon R9 270X (2GB) or better Nvidia GeForce GTX 970 (4GB) or AMD Radeon R9 290X (4GB) or better Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 (8GB) or AMD RX Vega 56 (8GB) or better Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 SLI (8GB) or AMD RX Vega 56 CFX (8GB) or better Memory 8GB 8GB 16GB 16GB Storage 30GB Available Space 30GB Available Space 30GB Available Space 30GB Available Space Operating System Windows 7 SP1, Windows 8.1, Windows 10 (64-bit versions only) Windows 7 SP1, Windows 8.1, Windows 10 (64-bit versions only) Windows 10 (64-bit versions only) Windows 10 (64-bit versions only) Resolution 720p 1080p 2160p 2160p Video Preset Low High High High DirectX DirectX June 2010 Redistributable DirectX June 2010 Redistributable DirectX June 2010 Redistributable DirectX June 2010 Redistributable Sound DirectX 9.0c compatible sound card with latest drivers DirectX 9.0c compatible sound card with latest drivers DirectX 9.0c compatible sound card with latest drivers DirectX 9.0c compatible sound card with latest drivers Peripherals Windows-compatible keyboard, mouse, headset Windows-compatible keyboard, mouse, headset Windows-compatible keyboard, mouse, headset Windows-compatible keyboard, mouse, headset

Far Cry New Dawn is expected to debut on February 15 for PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. It's technically a full game, much like Far Cry Blood Dragon, but the standard edition costs $40 instead of the usual $60. (A “deluxe edition” with exclusive in-game items costs $50.) You can learn more about Far Cry New Dawn’s supported controllers and other hardware via Ubisoft’s website.