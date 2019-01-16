Trending

Ubisoft Shares Far Cry New Dawn System Requirements

Source: Ubisoft

Fans of the Far Cry series now know how to spec out their rigs to play the upcoming title, Far Cry New Dawn. Ubisoft Montreal tech director Raphael Parent said it the post-apocalyptic game features a “bold art direction” that is “all about a colorful, hopeful, and inviting world.” (Which happen to be the exact same adjectives that spring to our mind when we think of the post-apocalypse. Twinsies.) And, of course, it’s said to take advantage of new hardware.

Without further ado, here are the system requirements:

SpecsMinimum ConfigurationRecommended Configuration4K 30FPS Configuration4K 60FPS Configuration
CPUIntel Core i5 2400 @ 3.1GHz or AMD FX 6350 @ 3.9GHzIntel Core i7-4790 @ 3.6GHz or AMD Ryzen 5 1600 @ 3.2GHzIntel Core i7-6700 @ 3.4GHz or AMD Ryzen 5 1600X @ 3.6GHz or equivalentIntel Core i7-6700K @ 4.0GHz or AMD Ryzen 7 1700X @ 3.4GHz or equivalent
GPUNvidia GeForce GTX 670 (2GB) or AMD Radeon R9 270X (2GB) or betterNvidia GeForce GTX 970 (4GB) or AMD Radeon R9 290X (4GB) or betterNvidia GeForce GTX 1070 (8GB) or AMD RX Vega 56 (8GB) or betterNvidia GeForce GTX 1080 SLI (8GB) or AMD RX Vega 56 CFX (8GB) or better
Memory8GB8GB16GB16GB
Storage30GB Available Space30GB Available Space30GB Available Space30GB Available Space
Operating SystemWindows 7 SP1, Windows 8.1, Windows 10 (64-bit versions only)Windows 7 SP1, Windows 8.1, Windows 10 (64-bit versions only)Windows 10 (64-bit versions only)Windows 10 (64-bit versions only)
Resolution720p1080p2160p2160p
Video PresetLowHighHighHigh
DirectXDirectX June 2010 RedistributableDirectX June 2010 RedistributableDirectX June 2010 RedistributableDirectX June 2010 Redistributable
SoundDirectX 9.0c compatible sound card with latest driversDirectX 9.0c compatible sound card with latest driversDirectX 9.0c compatible sound card with latest driversDirectX 9.0c compatible sound card with latest drivers
PeripheralsWindows-compatible keyboard, mouse, headsetWindows-compatible keyboard, mouse, headsetWindows-compatible keyboard, mouse, headsetWindows-compatible keyboard, mouse, headset

Far Cry New Dawn is expected to debut on February 15 for PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. It's technically a full game, much like Far Cry Blood Dragon, but the standard edition costs $40 instead of the usual $60. (A “deluxe edition” with exclusive in-game items costs $50.) You can learn more about Far Cry New Dawn’s supported controllers and other hardware via Ubisoft’s website.

5 Comments Comment from the forums
  • jaexyr 16 January 2019 16:30
    Same as the previous game's. Unfortunately, FC5 didn't meet my requirements. Not preordering a game again. I'll wait to see if this one flops
  • cknobman 16 January 2019 17:17
    LMAO recommending technologies no longer supported???

    Isnt CFX and SLI going bye bye????
  • spdragoo 16 January 2019 19:00
    21684177 said:
    LMAO recommending technologies no longer supported???

    Isnt CFX and SLI going bye bye????

    Not officially, no. A lot of developers are no longer including it in their game code. Doesn't mean you can't keep using it for games that support it, just that most new games won't see any benefit from it.
  • avenge 17 January 2019 09:29
    No difference from previous requirements. Also the game runs well on first generation intel "I" series CPU and even on core quad. It can also be run on core 2 duo but is not very playable.
  • photonboy 18 January 2019 07:31
    CFX and SLI won't go "bye bye" completely. Hopefully what happens is we stop using AFR (Alternate Frame Rendering) and switch to SFR (Split Frame Rendering)… the latter can use all the GPU's to work on a single FRAME and use up to all the VRAM rather than each card having the same pool of VRAM (AFR means 2x8GB=8GB, SFR means 2x8GB=16GB).

    Some games now have code that requires the SAME GPU process as it uses previous frames to increase efficiency.

    Right now though SLI is a very, very bad idea. I was just helping a guy out at Tomshardware and he still has issues with a game when adding a second RTX2080 even though he disabled SLI... too many issues as well for stutter or lower FPS though in some cases SLI works great!

    We need the GAME ENGINE such as Unreal 4 Engine to make SFR simple to implement otherwise game developers can't justify the extra work. I think they in turn had to wait for DX12 or Vulkan to mature enough. Hopefully we're getting close to that point.

    I wonder though if we'll see MIXED CARDS (GPU, VRAM etc) work well. In theory yes, in practice who knows.

    At least NVidia is adding support for the better FREESYNC monitors though. Yay!! I'm hoping for one with HDR and Overdrive that supports both an NVidia PC and PS5 (AMD GPU) console. Wishful thinking? Probably not. Also want a 4K, 120Hz (input) HDTV with HDR and Overdrive.

    I don't think AMD will be supporting GSYNC monitors though as NVidia would need to give them the info to do that AFAIK.
