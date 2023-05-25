Worldwide Issues Hit ChatGPT, Service is Down

It seems that AI is taking the day off, OpenAI has confirmed to Bleeping Computer that it is currently experiencing issues worldwide.

(Image credit: Future)

Right now, you are unable to use ChatGPT, but you can log in to your OpenAI account. We confirmed this with our account. According to DownDetector, there are outages in the United States, Europe, India, Japan, and Australia. Other parts of the world could also be impacted.

OpenAI's status page shows that the fault is being investigated. "Investigating - ChatGPT is seeing elevated error rates. The root cause has been identified and the team is working on a fix." Looking at the granular information on the status page, we can see that chat.openai.com is suffering a "major outage", but the API, labs and Playground site are all operations.

(Image credit: Future)

We asked Google's Bard if it knew anything about ChatGPT's outage, but its response referenced an outage from May 23, 2023.

This is an ongoing story and will be updated with more information once we have it...