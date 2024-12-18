Intel lists the Core 200H mobile CPU lineup based on an aging Raptor Lake design — Core 200H sports up to 14 cores and 5.8 GHz boost clocks

Intel has confirmed the existence of a Core 200H family through a new table published on its website (via momomo_x). The chip maker's updated naming scheme positions these processors as budget alternatives to the Core Ultra 200H (Arrow Lake) family, which is expected to launch next month. While Intel's comparison table only mentions the H-class variants, a Core 200U series is also in the works. It uses the same Raptor Lake Refresh architecture with a different power envelope.

Any Intel CPU that launches without the "Ultra" moniker will not employ the firm's latest architecture. The Core 100 series launched side-by-side with Meteor Lake to accommodate the mainstream segment, namely the Core 100U CPUs. Intel skipped the Core 100H family in favor of already-existing products from the 13th Generation. Theoretically, the Core 200H family is the spiritual successor to Intel's 13th Gen "H" series. While the underlying architecture sees no change, higher-quality silicon gives these new CPUs a healthy bump in clock speeds.

"Dubbed "Series 2", the Core 200H/U processor lineup will utilize Raptor Cove P-cores and Gracemont E-cores, fabbed on the Intel 7 node. The specs suggest that these CPUs inherit minor upgrades over their predecessors. For example, memory compatibility has been improved from DDR5-5200 to DDR5-5600 (SODIMM). We've compiled a small table to review the changes from generation to generation.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Intel Core 200H Specifications Name Core 9 270H Core i9-13900H Core 7 250H Core i7-13700H Core 7 240H Core i7-13620H Core 5 220H Core i5-13600H Core 5 210H Core i5-13500H Cores 14 14 14 14 10 10 12 12 8 12 Threads 20 20 20 20 16 16 16 16 12 16 P-Core Boost Clocks 5.8 GHz 5.4 GHz 5.4 GHz 5.0 GHz 5.2 GHz 4.9 GHz 4.9 GHz 4.8 GHz 4.8 GHz 4.7 GHz E-Core Boost Clocks 4.1 GHz 4.1 GHz 4 GHz 3.7 GHz 4 GHz 3.6 GHz 3.7 GHz 3.8 GHz 3.6 GHz 3.5 GHz P-Core Base Clocks 2.7 GHz 2.6 GHz 2.5 GHz 2.4 GHz 2.5 GHz 2.4 GHz 2.7 GHz 2.8 GHz 2.2 GHz 2.6 GHz E-Core Base Clocks 2 GHz 1.9 GHz 1.8 GHz 1.8 GHz 1.8 GHz 1.8 GHz 2 GHz 2.1 GHz 1.6 GHz 1.9 GHz L2 Cache 24MB 24MB 24MB 24MB 24MB 24MB 18MB 18MB 12MB 18MB

The flagship Core 9 270H, hosting 14 cores and 20 threads, sees a significant jump in clock speeds, going from an impressive 5.4 GHz to 5.8 GHz. Moving on, the Core 7 250H proves to be a worthy successor to the i7-13700H, featuring 14 cores with a nearly 10% higher boost clock across both core types. There are a few inconsistencies in specifications and clock speeds down the stack. For example, the Core 5 210H misses out on an entire E-core cluster compared to its predecessor, the i5-13500H, and thus has a 33% smaller total L2 cache size.

Intel plans to announce the Core Ultra 200H, Core Ultra 200HX, and Core Ultra 200U CPUs at CES. Around the same time, laptops might be outfitted with these new Core 200H Raptor Lake Refresh processors.

Rumors allege that the Core Ultra 200U series will not be based on Arrow Lake and will instead be built using a modified form of Meteor Lake on Intel 3. A similar Core 200U series is also in the making and should arrive by next month, if not earlier.