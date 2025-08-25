Intel's Core i5-14600K hits an all-time low of $149, with Battlefield 6 and other software included

Newegg is promoting one of the best CPU bargains of the year right now, featuring Intel's previous-generation Core i5-14600K discounted to historically low prices, combined with Intel's Gamer Days Bundle, worth $315 by itself.

At Newegg, you can grab Intel's Core i5-14600K for just $189.99 right now as part of its shell shocker sale. But on top of that, the listing also includes a $40 promo code you can enter at checkout, dropping the price of the CPU all the way down to $149. Paired with the Core i5-14600K is Intel's Gamer Days bundle, which includes several games and apps: Battlefield 6 Phantom Edition, Assassin's Creed Shadows Digital Deluxe Edition, Canvid, XSplit Premium Suite, and Vegas Pro 365.

The Intel Core i5-14600K is at an all-time low price. This 14-core processor has 6 P-cores and 8 E-cores with 20 threads. The chip peaks at up to 5.3GHz, making this chip a highly capable gaming CPU.

The Core i5-14600K is still one of the fastest gaming CPUs in Intel's arsenal, despite being a generation old. Our gaming results reveal that the Core i5-14600K is capable of producing gaming performance well within the ballpark of the fastest gaming CPU models Intel makes and the latest CPUs AMD makes -- except for AMD's pricier X3D parts.

Intel's fumble with Arrow Lake-S has put the Core i5-14600K in the unusual spotlight of being Intel's fastest mid-range gaming chip across two generations. The Core i5-14600K outperforms its successor, the Core Ultra 5 245K, and virtually matches the Core Ultra 9 285K in our game-focused performance tests.

Productivity performance is not bad either; thanks to the inclusion of eight E-cores, the 14600K boasts multi-core performance, approaching the Ryzen 7 9700X and outperforming the Ryzen 7 7800X3D in our testing with Cinebench.

Newegg's combo is hard to ignore if you are in the market for a mid-range CPU for your next build or CPU upgrade. Not even factoring in the game/app bundle, the Core i5-14600K deal alone is very competitive and makes the Raptor Lake chip arguably the best gaming CPU for $150.

The Intel Gamer Days bundle is the cherry on top, even if you only plan to play Battlefield 6. The cost of that game alone nearly cuts the 14600K's $150 price tag in half. There is so much content in the Gamer Days bundle that it's worth more than the CPU if you were going to buy it all.

In fact, the Intel Gamer Days bundle is being promoted on several Intel products right now, including the ASRock Challenger Arc B570 going for $229 and the Core Ultra 5 245K (which also happens to have a $50 promo code). Even with these higher-priced products, the software bundle is more valuable than the actual products themselves.

