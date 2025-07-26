Samsung 9100 Pro 4TB SSD only costs 11 cents per GB — one of its best prices to date

Amazon Prime Day is well behind us, but you can still find plenty of good deals on quality name-brand hardware, such as this one on the Samsung 9100 Pro 4TB SSD, available over at Amazon. This high-performance PCIe 5.0 SSD, which usually retails for around $549, has been part of a series of discounts over the last few months. It was $449 during Amazon Prime Day, but you can currently find it for just $429.

We reviewed this SSD for ourselves and overall found the Samsung 9100 Pro to provide a pleasing experience, giving it a rating of 3.5 out of 5 stars. It boasts impressively high read/write speeds and general performance, making it a quality drive for gamers who want a little something extra.

Save 28% Samsung 9100 Pro 4TB SSD: was $320 now $229 at Amazon The 4TB edition of the Samsung 9100 Pro SSD can achieve read/write speeds of up to 14,800/13,400 MB/s. It's built around the Samsung Presto proprietary controller and comes with a 5-year warranty from Samsung.

While we found the drive to be of excellent performance, it still didn't thoroughly blow us away. That said, you'll find it at the top of several of our performance metric review charts. For example, the Samsung 9100 Pro achieved the highest PS5 transfer speeds during testing and also demonstrated the best transfer rate when tested with DiskBench.

All drives in the Samsung 9100 Pro line feature an M.2 2280 form factor and utilize PCIe 5.0 x4 and NVMe 2.0 interfaces. They're designed around the proprietary Samsung Presto controller and feature 236-layer Samsung TLC memory. The 4TB SSD can achieve read/write speeds of up to 14,800/13,400 MB/s, although these speeds vary slightly for the other capacities. It's backed by a 5-year warranty from Samsung, which voids if the drive reaches 2400 TBW within that 5-year timeframe.

Ultimately, the best gaming SSDs are those that meet your specific needs. This discount on the Samsung 9100 Pro 4TB SSD offers a quality drive for both casual gamers and enthusiasts alike who want something on the higher end without overspending.

