Samsung's speedy 1TB 990 Evo Plus SSD hits a new all-time low of $64 at Amazon — this affordable storage upgrade doesn't compromise on performance

Samsung's hybrid 990 Evo Plus SSD has hit a wonderful new all-time low price. We're outside of any sales event, with Labor Day being the next opportunity to pick up some sort of tech bargain if retailers participate. But that doesn't stop Amazon from offering this drive at the best price we've ever seen for this particular SSD.

1TB SSDs are very reasonably priced these days, with 1TB being the minimum size you'd want in a modern computer, as just the operating system can take up a hefty portion of the available storage, and only a couple of AAA games sucking up the rest, thanks to their ever-increasing installation sizes.

Checking the Camelizer extension, we can confirm that $64.99 is the lowest-ever price offered for the 1TB 990 Evo Plus SSD. With an original MSRP list price of $104.99, you're saving around 38% or $40, but the 990 Evo Plus has been selling regularly for around $74 - $79, so a more realistic saving discount is $10 - $15.

Samsung's discount makes the 990 EVO Plus 1TB one of the best low-budget options in the M.2 space. Similar 1TB options in the same price range can have less performance, feature slower QLC flash memory, and don't have PCIe Gen 5 and Gen 4 compatibility.

The 990 Evo Plus 1TB sports sequential read performance of up to 7,450 MB/s and sequential write performance of up to 6,300 MB/s. This 1TB variant shares the same 236-layer (V8) V-NAND TLC as its bigger brother, the 990 Pro, which also boasts 600 TB of write endurance and a five-year warranty. (The main differentiating factor is that the 990 Pro has LPDDR4 memory, while the 990 Evo Plus is a DRAM-less drive.)

The Samsung 990 EVO Plus is one of our favorite SSD drives thanks to its price and capacity ratios. The drive rectifies all the earlier mistakes that Samsung made with the vanilla 990 EVO, and provides excellent hardware for the price, with performance that can approach the 990 Pro in some cases. Chuck into the mix that you can install this SSD in either an older Gen 4 system or a newer Gen 5 build. This is a great low-budget option for an easy storage upgrade.

