This AMD-branded finger skateboard flash drive slides into your USB port — 128GB pen drive delivers 400 MB/s speeds via USB Type-A and Type-C connectors

Lenovo has released an AMD co-branded USB flash drive. The new portable storage solution packs 128GB of capacity and offers USB Type-A and Type-C connectors, with transfer speeds up to 400 MB/s. However, Lenovo seems to have missed one thing – why is it crafted into a “finger skateboard” design? The drive is currently on pre-sale for 149 Yuan, about $21 in China.

Looking more closely at the product design, the skateboard has tiny but functional wheels. The flash drive can swivel from its protective frame, secured under the deck, exposing a USB Type-A and Type-C connector. According to the linked product page, users fed up with the skateboard design can switch to a more petite, more modest protective swivel frame included in the pack.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Lenovo) (Image credit: Lenovo) (Image credit: Lenovo) (Image credit: Lenovo) (Image credit: Lenovo)

The Chinese language ITHome site reported on this AMD co-branded flash drive today. It says that Lenovo representatives explained the “finger skateboard” design is practical and designed for stress reduction. For practicality, we guess the large deck provides quite a bit of protection for the flash drive. However, in some product images, the skateboard seriously blocks access to neighboring ports when plugged into a laptop. For stress relief, Lenovo hints that the skateboard is a handy executive toy or fidget device.

Lenovo’s new AMD co-branded portable memory offers decent speeds for the cash. We’ve tabulated the key specifications below:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Lenovo AMD co-branded flash drive specs Capacity 128GB USB Type-A USB 3.2 Gen 1 (5 Gbps) USB Type-C USB 3.2 Gen 1 (5 Gbps) Max read and write 400 MB/s and 300 MB/s Memory tech UFS and TLC Dimensions 105 x 25 x 17mm Construction Aluminum alloy, drive rotates 360 degrees in its housing In the box Skateboard drive, replacement case, lanyard, screwdriver, manual Guarantee 3-year replacement guarantee

The above specs and images make it clear that if the novelty of a skateboard USB flash drive wears off, a couple of minutes with the supplied screwdriver changes it into something more conventional, less obstructive, and portable.

If you are reading and love the design but aren’t an AMD fan, you might be happy to know Lenovo also sells the “finger skateboard” design emblazoned with its China-centric Xiaoxin branding. The Xiaoxin specs and product bundle, as is the price, seem to be the same. However, stock is available right now for the Xiaoxin model.

(Image credit: Lenovo)

Tom’s Hardware has the updated best USB flash drive guide for people without pocketable storage shaped like a skateboard. The article wisely guides you in choosing the best flash drive for speed, affordability, size, and capacity, with some models offering up to 1TB of storage and speeds over 1,000 MB/s.