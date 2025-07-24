Logitech's MX Master 3S productivity mouse is close to all-time low pricing at Amazon — the perfect mouse for back-to-school shoppers

Students are currently on the summer break, but there's never a better time to start prepping for your return to class, whether that's going back to a new year, or even a new school or college. Having all the equipment and course materials at hand means you only have to think about your subjects and completing any homework or assignments. The Logitech MX Master 3S mouse is widely recognised as one of the best-performing and most comfortable productivity mice, and currently, you can grab it at one of its lowest-ever prices.

Down to just £72 at Amazon, the Logitech MX Master 3S is only £3 above its all-time low price. The list price of the MX Master 3S is £119, but it is rarely on sale at the full price. Direct from the Logitech website, the MX Master 3S is currently on sale for £89 with a £30 discount, which gives you an idea of the value of the Amazon deal.

The MX Master 3S is wireless, connecting to up to three different devices via either Bluetooth or the proprietary Logitech Logi Bolt USB receiver that comes with it. A button on the bottom of the mouse allows you to seamlessly switch so you can use the same mouse with your desktop or laptop at the same time. For Windows and macOS computers, Logitech's Flow feature (which requires you to install its software) allows you to treat multiple computers as a single desktop where the mouse will automatically switch connections when you move the mouse pointer from one to another.

The primary scroll wheel uses magnets to switch between smooth and ratcheted feels. You can manually configure which feel you like. The mouse also has an optical sensor that can operate at up to 8,000 DPI, and quieter switches on the main left and right mouse buttons as not to annoy yourself or people working around you. This is first and foremost a productivity mouse and not recommended for fast-paced gaming.

If you would like more information on this mouse, then take a peek at our Logitech MX Master 3S mouse review for all our thoughts and testing on what we believed to be the king of productivity mice at the time of review.

