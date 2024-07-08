HP discontinues online-only LaserJet printers in response to backlash — Instant Ink subscription gets the boot, too

Per a report from DruckerChannel, HP has finally been forced to discontinue its cheaper e-series LaserJet printers due to customers experiencing problems with their online-only and always tied to HP+ subscription requirements. Among other things, HP+ requires a permanent Internet connection, and customers only use HP-original ink and toners, not allowing for third-party alternatives to be used at all. There are benefits to HP+, including cloud printing and an extra year's warranty, but the forced online requirement for a cheaper printer left a bad taste in the mouths of many consumers.

In any case, it's important to clarify that this discontinuation of HP printers will only impact HP LaserJet printers that have an "e" added to the end of their model name to denote the alternative business model. So, the HP Laserjet M110w is unaffected by this, but the HP LaserJet M110we and M209dwe, two cheaper always-online alternatives, will no longer be produced or sold by HP.

Another critical point of clarification is that the existing HP e-series LaserJet printer models in the wild will still function exactly as they did when they were purchased. No software updates are forthcoming to unlock the true potential of the hardware, so existing customers will have to deal with it and HP+ until they can replace their printers entirely. At least they'll still get HP+ benefits, but after such backlash, it'd be nice if HP acknowledged its mistake enough to remove some of the restrictions on e-series printer users.

Speaking to DruckerChannel, an HP representative had the following to say (translated from German) on the discontinuation of these printers.

"Since the introduction of HP+, our smart, connected printing system has been embraced by customers who appreciate the convenience, extended warranty, and solutions," said the HP representative, "We know that some customers in IT-managed office environments are unable to meet the cloud connection requirements for HP+. To provide our customers with an exceptional printing experience in all office environments, we will no longer offer LaserJet series products with HP+. We plan to extend proven solutions such as Print from Anywhere and Smart Security to select new HP LaserJet devices. HP+ customers who are satisfied [...] do not need to make any adjustments."

The HP representative also disclosed that "HP will stop marketing the Instant Ink toner subscription service later this year. The service will no longer be available to new customers. This will not affect existing Instant Ink toner subscribers, only those new to the service."

The reasons for Instant Ink's discontinuation are less clear, as it was an optional subscription. DruckerChannel speculates it may have been getting confused or conflated with HP+ and that some customers may even think it required HP+, so HP opted to discontinue the service to simplify things for end users. That step, at least, feels like a slight overcorrection.