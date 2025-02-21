Dual Raspberry Pi Picos power this portable mini PC

When it comes to hacking on the go, makers are quick to use our favorite SBC—the Raspberry Pi — to make their ideal rig. Maker and developer Abe from the Abe's Projects channel over at YouTube is no stranger to Pi projects and decided to kick things up a notch with this cool, portable mini PC made from two Raspberry Pi Picos.

I built my ideal mini computer - YouTube Watch On

According to Abe, the idea was to make a useful mini PC that could be used for a variety of use cases — especially hacking. The end result is this awesome handheld unit that has a touchscreen interface, built in keyboard and an operating system that's capable of running custom apps and programs made using Python.



The main driver of this project is Pimoroni's PicoVision module — a handy board we had the opportunity to review back in 2023. In general, we loved our experience with the PicoVision , rating it at 4 out of 5 stars. This board features two Raspberry Pi Picos, one of which is used primarily as a GPU while the over serves as a processor. It has support for all sorts of expansions including Stemma QT and the ability to get HDMI output which is ideal for projects like this.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Abe's Projects) (Image credit: Abe's Projects) (Image credit: Abe's Projects)

For input, the mini PC is reliant on a 5-inch touchscreen panel that has a resolution of 800 x 480px. This is necessary as there is no cursor. It's aided by a small keyboard module taken out of a wireless TV remote. To power the unit, it relies on a LiPo battery. All of the hardware is housed inside of a custom 3D printed shell that Abe designed just for this project.

Software-wise, the mini PC is relying on Slime OS —an open source operating system that has plenty of room for customization which Abe definitely took advantage of. He's created a few Python-based apps and fixed them up with custom icons that can be seen on the main desktop. In the demo video, we don't only get a look at the software-building process but also an in-depth breakdown of what the hardware assembly was like along the way.

To get a closer look at this Raspberry Pi project , check out the full video shared to YouTube by Abe's Projects and be sure to follow him for more cool creations as well as any future updates to this one.