Raspberry Pi turns an old Sony tape deck into a wireless media streaming platform

Putting new life into old hardware is one of the many ways the Raspberry Pi community has been able to thrive over the last decade. Makers put Pis into just about anything and everything. Case in point: Reddit user Unchecked_arrogance recently created a music streaming platform using a Raspberry Pi inside of an old Sony tape deck. The project runs mainly on the Pi but it's possible to still use the original hardware in the tape deck.

According to Unchecked_arrogance, the project was inspired by other makers who did something similar by installing a smartphone into an old tape deck. However, using a Pi like this, along with a double deck, allows you to not only take advantage of all the Pi's streaming capability — but also use the tape playing functionality.

The Raspberry Pi receives power from the tape deck via a direct connection to the transformer. This means that you can use the Pi as a streaming platform without turning the tape deck on, if you don't want to use it at that time. Unchecked_arrogance also routed a few ports to the back including an RJ45 port for hardwired Ethernet connections as well as some USB ports. It's worth noting that the Pi can use WiFi but an Ethernet cable will provide a more stable connection.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Unchecked_arrogance) (Image credit: Unchecked_arrogance)

Unchecked_arrogance has opted to use a Raspberry Pi 3 B+ for the project but you could get away with a smaller Pi, such as a Pi Zero 2 W, or something more powerful like the latest Raspberry Pi 5. The tape deck used in this project is a Sony TC-WR770, which features two cassette tape slots. On one side, Unchecked_arrogance has installed a 4.3-inch touchscreen LCD panel for the Pi's video output, complete with a plexiglass finish. An SSD has also been included for media storage.

Software-wise, the project relies on MoOde Audio Player, which packs a variety of useful features for media streaming and supports Bluetooth, Spotify streaming, and more. It also has a handy user interface that can be navigated using the touchscreen panel on the front of the tape deck.

If you want to take a closer look at this Raspberry Pi project, you can check it out over at Reddit.