This Raspberry Pi composite video player fits inside an old school VHS tape

If you're looking to emulate old-school technology, there's likely no board better suited than a Raspberry Pi . Its affordability and vast online community provide many support options for add-ons and more. It should come as no surprise that maker and developer Alan Boris used one to help create this incredible VHS composite video player and recorder project.

According to Boris, the idea came to him when the need arose for a basic composite video player. Instead of purchasing something already made for the job, he decided creating one from scratch would be much more fun. In this case, he built a Pi-powered composite video player and managed to fit all of the hardware inside of a VHS tape.

The tape has been modified quite extensively to suit the project's needs. It has an LED display and buttons that can control media by pausing, playing, rewinding, etc. Because the project is housed inside an old tape, Boris thought it would be fun to include a spinning reel that moves when videos are being played.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Alan Boris) (Image credit: Alan Boris)

The Pi model used in this project is a Raspberry Pi 3 A+. This board has a smaller form factor than the 3 B+, making it easier to place inside the tape. It's connected to the LED display, a couple of RCA jacks, a handful of buttons, and a DRV8833 motor drive that rotates the reel with a servo motor.