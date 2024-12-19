Elon Musk hints at building stripped-down Gmail alternative — billionaire first revealed Xmail intentions back in February

Elon Musk's digital ambitions are set to encompass one of the oldest and most established forms of communication on the internet—email. Musk first told a Twitter/X user, "It's coming," when asked about an email offering in February this year. This week, he hinted at stripped-down thread-less Xmail, in stark contrast to Google's popular Gmail.

With its roots dating back to 1975, electronic mail, now better known as Email, is engrained within most connected device users. It continues to live and prosper even in the age of messaging apps, and that is probably due to several key factors.

Email has always had easy-to-sort and search mailboxes and can work across a wide range of apps, platforms, and devices. Everyone has an email, too, which is probably why it is often the foundation upon which you will sign up for all your other messaging and social accounts.

That’s exactly what we are going to doDecember 16, 2024

The Tweet/X that Musk highlighted, commenting, "That’s exactly what we are going to do," seems to be looking for something simpler than today's popular Email offerings, notably Gmail.

X user Ross outlined his desire for a more straightforward type of email. "TBH I'd just like an email address that goes into a plain text DM [direct messaging] inbox and abstracts the annoying & messy threads/formatting mess that is email," wrote Ross. "The main nice thing about email is that it is a universal handle system and compatible with everything so you don't have to download a new app, input a contact, or connect with someone."

After being quiet about Email for months, Musk also commented on App Researcher Nima Owji's post – yearning for Xmail to replace Gmail – earlier this week. The xAI and Tesla boss did his usual single-word signal for thoughtfulness, "Interesting." Then Musk elaborated , "We need to rethink how messaging, including email, works overall."

I started using email with YAM on the Amiga and Eudora on the Apple Mac to avoid being averse to something simpler than Gmail or Outlook. Perhaps that's why I have stuck with Yahoo Mail since the 90s, even though Gmail probably offers more convenient integrations for someone using Android devices, always using Google Maps, and organizing schedules and appointments (primarily) using the Google Calendar.

Stay On the Cutting Edge: Get the Tom's Hardware Newsletter Get Tom's Hardware's best news and in-depth reviews, straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

However, it is easy to promise the moon on a stick. Let's see what Xmail looks like when it is launched. Might the vision take stripping things back too far? Also, given Musk's track record, potential users should carefully consider Xmail's T&Cs and possible free/premium tiers and features before getting excited.