QNodeOS claims to be the first operating system for quantum networks, paving the way for future quantum applications

News
By published

One step closer to practical quantum networks.

Quantum Computer
(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Members of the Quantum Internet Alliance (QIA) from TU Delft, QuTech, University of Innsbruck, INRIA, and CNRS have published a research paper detailing what they bill as the world's first operating system, QNodeOS, designed for quantum networks (via Phys.org). QNodeOS is designed to be hardware-agnostic and strives to abstract away low-level details from programmers for easy application development and deployment. It is a platform-independent framework capable of executing applications in a quantum network using high-level programming languages.

It is important to understand that QNodeOS targets quantum networks, rather than quantum computers. Put simply, quantum computers or processors like Microsoft's latest Majorana 1 chip are built to perform computations using the laws of quantum physics, such as entanglement and superposition. In contrast, quantum networks connect these quantum devices, facilitating coordination and are key for distributed quantum computing.

Quantum networks require an operating system to manage the flow of quantum information, manage entanglement, and synchronize all connected devices. Previous designs of quantum network applications relied on ad hoc, hardware-specific software, which was limited in functionality and lacked user-friendliness. Consider it the classical equivalent of low-level programming languages. High-level languages provide microarchitectural abstraction, enabling code portability across different designs. The quantum computing field requires similar advancements as Mariagrazia Luliano from QuTech explains: "The system is like the software on your computer at home: You don't need to know how the hardware works to use it."

The paper details how QNodeOS is compatible with different quantum chip designs: trapped ion processors and diamond color center (NV) based systems. Moreover, the platform supports multitasking for maximum hardware resource usage and efficiency. From what we can infer, this is done by translating high-level code to low-level NetQASM, which is then converted into hardware-specific instructions using what the paper defines as a QDriver.

The team demonstrated QNodeOS on two quantum nodes based on NV centers in diamonds, each with a single qubit. High-level instructions, explicitly mentioned as arbitrary, were executed following a basic QDC protocol in which a client node sends instructions to a server node.

This is the first implementation of high-level programming and execution of quantum network applications. The research further details long-distance connectivity measures to improve the architecture and reduce latency.

Hassam Nasir
Hassam Nasir
Contributing Writer

Hassam Nasir is a die-hard hardware enthusiast with years of experience as a tech editor and writer, focusing on detailed CPU comparisons and general hardware news. When he’s not working, you’ll find him bending tubes for his ever-evolving custom water-loop gaming rig or benchmarking the latest CPUs and GPUs just for fun.

More about quantum computing
Microsoft Majorana 1 chip

Microsoft's latest Quantum computing claims have been named 'unreliable' by scientists
Amazon AWS&#039; Ocelot chip.

Amazon's Ocelot quantum chip uses 'cat qubits' to 'reduce error correction by up to 90%'
Nvidia

Singapore court grants bail to trio accused in $390 million Nvidia chip smuggling case
See more latest
Most Popular
Nvidia
Singapore court grants bail to trio accused in $390 million Nvidia chip smuggling case
ROG Ally
Asus rumored to launch Xbox handheld in 2025 — OEM working with Microsoft to 'unify' Windows and Xbox libraries
Nvidia GTC 2025, Blackwell availability claims
Nvidia says it has shipped twice as many 50-series GPUs as 40-series since launch, but it's a misleading comparison
Nvidia
Chinese e-tailers list Nvidia's RTX 5060, RTX 5060 Ti, priced up to equivalent of US$528
Lip-Bu Tan, chief executive of Intel
Intel appoints Lip-Bu Tan as permanent CEO
conga_heatpipe_press
Congatec shows off acetone-based heat pipe cooling solution for extremely cold environments
Biwin DW100 DDR5 192 GB Memory Kit
Biwin launches 192GB DDR5-6400 and DDR5-6000 memory kits for AMD's AM5 platform
TSMC
Chinese university designed 'world's first silicon-free 2D GAAFET transistor,' claims new bismuth-based tech is both the fastest and lowest-power transistor yet
TI MSPM0C1104
The ‘world’s smallest microcontroller’ measures just 1.38 mm² and costs 20 cents
Asus store
Asus anticipates price increases as it shifts production from China