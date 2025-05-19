Nvidia in talks to invest in PsiQuantum

A new report from The Information suggests that Nvidia is involved in serious talks to invest in PsiQuantum—a quantum computing startup company dedicated to making what they describe as "the world's first useful quantum computers". Many quantum computing hurdles have yet to be overcome so the technology isn't readily available, especially on a commercial scale.

This puts Nvidia in a leading position to support and likely influence this new technology long before it becomes a new standard. As far as we know, this is some of the only investing we've seen Nvidia put towards the development of a quantum computer. Although it shouldn't be surprising after Nvidia's collaboration with SandboxAQ, which is known for the development of quantum computing software algorithms.

The timing of this investment is eye-catching, however, as just a few months ago, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang caused a dip in the stock market after some serious remarks about quantum computing. The biggest claim was that quantum computing technology wouldn't be particularly useful for another few decades . That said, Huang is still very much interested in quantum computing and is putting his money where his mouth is. Just because it isn't immediately available doesn't mean he wants Nvidia lagging behind as this technology develops.

According to The Information, neither PsiQuantum nor Nvidia provided any official statement regarding the subject. All we know for sure is that Nvidia is increasingly showing interest in quantum computing as the next technological nexus beyond AI. It's important to emphasize again that these are rumors of talks and no official investment has been made.

Quantum computing is still very much in its early days. PsiQuantum has no products to offer but pays its engineers for the development of future machines. PsiQuantum aims to be among the first companies to create a totally viable quantum computer and Nvidia might be a key player in bringing that reality to light.

