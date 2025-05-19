A new report from The Information suggests that Nvidia is involved in serious talks to invest in PsiQuantum—a quantum computing startup company dedicated to making what they describe as "the world's first useful quantum computers". Many quantum computing hurdles have yet to be overcome so the technology isn't readily available, especially on a commercial scale.
This puts Nvidia in a leading position to support and likely influence this new technology long before it becomes a new standard. As far as we know, this is some of the only investing we've seen Nvidia put towards the development of a quantum computer. Although it shouldn't be surprising after Nvidia's collaboration with SandboxAQ, which is known for the development of quantum computing software algorithms.
The timing of this investment is eye-catching, however, as just a few months ago, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang caused a dip in the stock market after some serious remarks about quantum computing. The biggest claim was that quantum computing technology wouldn't be particularly useful for another few decades. That said, Huang is still very much interested in quantum computing and is putting his money where his mouth is. Just because it isn't immediately available doesn't mean he wants Nvidia lagging behind as this technology develops.
According to The Information, neither PsiQuantum nor Nvidia provided any official statement regarding the subject. All we know for sure is that Nvidia is increasingly showing interest in quantum computing as the next technological nexus beyond AI. It's important to emphasize again that these are rumors of talks and no official investment has been made.
Quantum computing is still very much in its early days. PsiQuantum has no products to offer but pays its engineers for the development of future machines. PsiQuantum aims to be among the first companies to create a totally viable quantum computer and Nvidia might be a key player in bringing that reality to light.
Follow Tom's Hardware on Google News to get our up-to-date news, analysis, and reviews in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button.
Stay On the Cutting Edge: Get the Tom's Hardware Newsletter
Get Tom's Hardware's best news and in-depth reviews, straight to your inbox.
Ash Hill is a contributing writer for Tom's Hardware with a wealth of experience in the hobby electronics, 3D printing and PCs. She manages the Pi projects of the month and much of our daily Raspberry Pi reporting while also finding the best coupons and deals on all tech.
In any case, IBM has been deep in Quantum for a while, with Google, so I'm curious as to what this will do.
As for the specifics of the purchase, well, it was about time someone decided to put a more practical consumer-side use for them!
Regards.
This is going to change very soon, thanks to Dynex, a decentralized quantum computing network which is many massive magnitudes more powerful than anything Jensen/Elon/Sam have ever even dreamed of. Not only that, but its dirt cheap to use. Dynex knocks down the financial barrier to the quantum industry so anyone can get in. (Yes, don't worry, their benchmark already obliterated Google's Willow). You want access to quantum computing? You can rent datacenters from IBM, Google, Microsoft, NVidia, whoever, for $10,000/day..... or you can sign up on Dynex, which is orders of magnitude faster and more powerful than either of those.... and subscriptions start at $100/month for full access. Signing up to the marketplace is free, and any run down schmuck with a 2 dollar PC can do it. If you don't have a rich father named Elon, that's okay. They'll forgive you. Dynex knocks down that barrier. You dont even have to use subscriptions if you don't want to. You can pay by the job if you want. You got some code you want to try out, you can spend like... as little as like... $2.... depending on the size of the job and run it. Dynex makes quantum computing available to anyone. A 10 year old boy in his bedroom can use his weekly allowance money to test some code for an idea he came up with on a quantum network. Dynex has plenty of tutorials, samples, an SDK, and everything is open source online. I encourage anyone who wants to get into AI to check it out. Yes, you can build your own ChatGPT by yourself with your bare hands and train it right on the dynex network. No more paying NVidia/Google/IBM/D-Wave $10,000/day
It's also noteworthy that Dynex team is building their own "ChatGPT". It's called QDLLM (Quantum Diffusion LLM). It is a "ChatGPT" that is solely run on quantum. Its benchmark scores are already lighting up the competition, and they've still got months of optimization to do. Quantum is known to be available to only the rich. This is changing very soon. Quantum will be available to EVERYONE on Dynex. Dynex has already formed partnerships with many big companies and there are more on the way in many industries, including auto, aero-space, oil & gas, health research, etc. Get ready boys. It's comin'