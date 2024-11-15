TSMC discovers unexploded bomb at Kaohsiung chip fab construction site — bomb has since been safely removed

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) recently discovered an unexploded bomb on the construction site of one of its fabs in Kaohsiung. According to a report by United Daily News and official comments from TSMC to The Register, the unexploded ordnance is significantly corroded and weighs around 500 pounds — the typical weight of a single bomb laden on World War II fighter-bombers. According to PCMag, it was unearthed by a contractor on November 11 at the Nanzih Technology Industrial Park, where work was temporarily disrupted so authorities could dispose of the old explosive properly.

台積電工地再發現未爆彈 國軍八軍團急衝現場拆彈 - YouTube Watch On

The bomb was eventually removed by Taiwan’s military forces; it now sits in a warehouse pending disposal. Because of its age and deterioration, with its serial number no longer legible, authorities say it’s nearly impossible to determine the source of the ordnance. Nevertheless, after a short evacuation to safely remove the bomb, workers resumed construction at the factory.

“Regarding the suspected unexploded ordnance discovered during excavation at the TSMC’s Kaohsiung site in the morning of November 11, the relevant authorities have examined it and determined there are no safety concerns. The object has been removed, and construction at the site is ongoing and remains on schedule,” a TSMC spokesperson told The Register.

This isn’t the first time a vintage bomb has been discovered on this particular TSMC site: A 1,000-pound bomb was discovered in late August this year. This is likely due to the historical significance of the area, as the Nanzih Technology Industrial Parks sit on the site of a former oil plant, manufacturing fuel for the Imperial Japanese Navy during World War II. Furthermore, it’s located some eight miles north of Kaohsiung Harbor and five miles southwest of Gangshan Air Base — historical military bases that have been used by the Japanese during that time and heavily targeted by the U.S. and Allied Forces.

In more recent times, TSMC suffered a bomb attack in 2022 after one disgruntled employee was “dissatisfied with his colleague” to the point that he planted an explosive in the latter’s motorcycle and detonated it as he approached the vehicle. The bomber was eventually found guilty and is currently serving nine years in prison. However, TSMC is also putting bombs on its own property. According to former TSMC Chairman Mark Liu, its EUV machines have remote self-destruct functions in case of an invasion. Nevertheless, the company’s expansion into the U.S. will hopefully help it survive in case the unthinkable happens, especially as its Arizona fab reportedly delivers 4% better yield than comparable factories in Taiwan.