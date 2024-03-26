TSMC's 3nm node will reportedly account for over 20% of its revenue in 2024, as Apple, AMD, and Intel adopt the technology

TSMC's 3nm fabrication process accounted for 15% of the company's revenue in Q4'23. Only one of TSMC's customers used it at the time: Apple. But as more customers adopt the manufacturing process, 3nm process nodes will account for a considerably larger share of TSMC's revenue, reports ICSmart.cn.



This year TSMC's N3-series nodes — including N3B and N3E — will account for over 20% of the foundry's revenue in 2024, the report claims. Apple currently exclusively uses TSMC's N3B to make its A17 Pro system-on-chip (SoC) for smartphones, as well as the M3-series processors for iMac desktops and MacBook laptops. Later this year, AMD and Intel are expected to adopt TSMC's N3E and, possibly, N3B for their upcoming processors, and 3nm will thus understandably account for a higher portion of TSMC's revenue.



AMD is preparing to launch its new Zen 5-based processors made on 3nm- and 4nm-class process technologies later this year. Apparently, the platform codenamed Nirvana will also use TSMC's 3nm technology and is anticipated to be released in the second half of the year.



Apple's new iPhone 16 series will be equipped with the A18-series processor, and the upcoming M4-series processors for Mac PCs will also be produced using TSMC's 3nm technology, the report says. Production for both major chips is set to commence in the second quarter of this year, according to ICSmart.cn, which shows Apple's continued reliance on TSMC's N3-series node.



Intel is also expected to leverage TSMC's 3nm technology for its Lunar Lake MX SoCs, with mass production scheduled for the second quarter. This marks the first time Intel has entrusted TSMC with the full range of chips for its mainstream consumer platform, the report notes. This collaboration highlights TSMC's expanding role in serving Intel, which also happens to be the company's rival on the foundry market.



With three major customers using TSMC's 3nm family of process technologies, the node will account for even larger portion of TSMC's revenue this year. More companies are expected to adopt TSMC's N3 nodes in 2025, including performance-enhanced N3P, and the report suggests 3nm will account for over 30% of TSMC earnings in 2025.

