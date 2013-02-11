Trending

Cooler Master Announces Budget CM Force 500 Enclosure

By

Another budget enclosure from Cooler Master

The CM Force 500 is a budget case that's surprisingly well equipped and includes 8 SATA bays, an internal USB 3.0 connector and space for 6 cooling fans. Additionally, the chassis features an impressive level of support for water cooling, providing the necessary housing for a 240 mm and 120 mm radiator. Though this is certainly not enthusiast class, it is nonetheless impressive given its budget price point.

According to Cooler Master, the enclosure also supports virtually any graphics card on the market and based on the image below, it's clear that a Radeon HD 7990 should fit comfortably. The power supply will also be mounted in the top of the case meaning that every PSU should comfortably fit without any hassle regarding cables that are too short.

Availability is set for mid-February in Europe, with pricing at €39.99. U.S. availability remains unknown, but is estimated to be around $55.

Contact Us for News Tips, Corrections and Feedback

10 Comments Comment from the forums
  • brazuka331 11 February 2013 21:13
    ugly
    Reply
  • virtualban 11 February 2013 21:14
    Is it just me, or that card looks as if going to break the motherboard?
    Reply
  • greghome 11 February 2013 21:14
    So, what's the downside? less metal, more plastic? :/
    Reply
  • Spooderman 11 February 2013 21:18
    Ew, a top mounted power supply? Well, they made everything fit well in that example, the radiator is snug and the cable management looks great.
    Reply
  • alvine 11 February 2013 21:19
    hur dur the video card is not plugged to power
    Reply
  • sporkimus 11 February 2013 21:56
    SpoodermanEw, a top mounted power supply? Well, they made everything fit well in that example, the radiator is snug and the cable management looks great.
    If by great cable management you mean that they did a swell job of plugging power into the motherboard, then yes, they did a good job.
    Reply
  • retrophe 11 February 2013 22:51
    I like the inset motherboard tray but hate the top mounted power supply and cable routing is in an area where you can mount two fans . . . why? What reason is there for putting fans there? Cooling hard drives? front mounted work just fine.
    Reply
  • Non-Euclidean 11 February 2013 23:13
    Thanks for including information on the dimensions of the case ... not.
    Reply
  • 12 February 2013 02:29
    SpoodermanEw, a top mounted power supply? Well, they made everything fit well in that example, the radiator is snug and the cable management looks great.What cable management? Nothing is connected except for motherboard (24 pin).

    But I agree with top mounted PSU, what's up with that? This is 2013.
    Reply
  • basketcase87 12 February 2013 03:18
    retropheI like the inset motherboard tray but hate the top mounted power supply and cable routing is in an area where you can mount two fans . . . why? What reason is there for putting fans there? Cooling hard drives? front mounted work just fine.Yeah, those fans aren't going to do much once you run cables through there. If you're going to put fans on the side of the hard drive bays, the cables need to feed through before the fan mounts rather than having to cross the fans on both sides. The way it's set up now you either forfeit cable management behind the motherboard tray entirely or don't get any real use from those fans. Not only is it blocking airflow, but on one side or another you're going to have cables being mashed into fan blades, which is never a good plan.
    Reply