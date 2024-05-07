Pre-Memorial Day Sales 2024: Save on gaming laptops, CPUs, monitors and more

We're a little way out at the moment, but time flies and it won't be long before the first big sales day of the summer hits us. Memorial Day 2024 lands on Monday, May 27th, and although primarily the day honors military personnel who lost their lives serving in the U.S. armed forces, it's also become a large sales event for retailers.

Memorial Day sales event still isn't in full swing, but we are already busy compiling the early deals ahead of the event and will be adding and updating more deals before and during the event daily. We should see more official Memorial Day sales from retailers like Best Buy, Amazon, Walmart, and Dell launch throughout May so that we will update this page regularly with any great tech offers that pop up.

Early Memorial Day Sale Gaming laptop deals

Asus Vivobook Pro 16: now $1,499 at Best Buy (was $1,999)



This powerful laptop features an Nvidia RTX 4070 graphics card, Intel Core i9-13980HX CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD. All these components power the 120Hz OLED screen with its 3200 x 2000 resolution. Gaming will look glorious on this laptop and plenty vibrant thanks to the 600 nit brightness.

Early Memorial Day Sale Gaming PC deals

Lenovo Legion T7 Gaming Desktop: now $1,499 at B&H Photo (was $2,689)



This is a nice deal on a pre-built gaming desktop that includes an Intel Core i7-13700KF, and a 12GB Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti. Some other impressive specs of this PC are a large 32GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD.

Early Memorial Day Sale Monitor deals

Samsung 49-inch Odyssey OLED G9: now $999 at Amazon (was $1,599)



An impressive OLED monitor deal sees this 49-inch G93SC super-wide monster from Samsung discounted by $100 thanks to a coupon, making it equal to its lowest-ever price from Amazon. With a QD-OLED panel and high-speed 240Hz refresh rate

Early Memorial Day Sale GPU deals

Gigabyte RTX 4070 Gaming OC V2: now $539 at Newegg (was $619) A powerful price-to-performance GPU that has 12GB of VRAM and 5888 CUDA cores. The standard clock speed of this GPU is 2565 MHz, plenty fast enough for the latest triple-A games. To get this offer you have to be a Newegg+ member and enter code NPC28 at the checkout.

Early Memorial Day Sale CPU deals

AMD Ryzen 7 5700X3D: now $229 at Amazon (was $249)



A brilliant budget offering for the AM4 platform that offers great gaming performance with 8-cores and a large 96MB L3 cache. This is a nice CPU choice for constructing a new budget AM4 PC build with plenty of gaming performance.

Early Memorial Day Sale SSD deals

Lexar 4TB NM790 SSD with Heatsink: now $239 at Amazon (was $299) A large 4TB SSD with plenty of room for all your games, plus an included heatsink to help with heat dissipation when under load. The Lezar NM790 has impressive sequential read/write speeds of 7400/6500MB/s respectively and a 3000TBW.

Early Memorial Day Sale Peripheral deals

Redragon K585 DITI: now $31 at Amazon with coupon (was $54)



A one-handed mechanical gaming keyboard, designed to have all the most important keys at your fingertips. With 47 keys, RGB, and a hot-swappable PCB, the K585 uses 7 onboard macro keys and has a detachable wrist rest.

Looking for more deals?