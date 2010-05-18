Trending

BFG Tech: We're Done with Graphics Cards

BFG Technologies said that it's leaving the graphics card business.

BFG Technologies said Tuesday that it has decided to pack its bags and leave the graphics card arena for an undetermined time. The news is quite a shock, as it was assumed that a good chunk of its revenue stemmed from the sales of its beefed up GPU solutions. However the company will now focus its efforts on selling its line of BFG Tech power supplies, the Deimos gaming notebooks, and the Phobos gaming systems.

"After eight years of providing innovative, high-quality graphics cards to the market, we regret to say that this category is no longer profitable for us, although we will continue to evaluate it going forward," said John Slevin, chairman of BFG Technologies in a statement. "We will continue to provide our award-winning power supplies and gaming systems, and are working on a few new products as well. I'd like to stress that we will continue to provide RMA support for our current graphics card warranty holders, as well as for all of our other products such as power supplies, PCs and notebooks."

For those who own a BFG card and it's still under warranty, that means you'll have access to telephone and email support. But as it stands now, BFG will no longer bring new graphics card products to the market--not even boards based on ATI GPUs. After serving as a Nvidia-exclusive card manufacturer for almost a decade, this could be a polite way of BFG announcing that--at this point in time--revenue just isn't possible using the current crop of Nvidia chips.

For many long-time customers, this is a sad day. BFG Technologies was well-known for its warranties, customer service, and stable overclocked Nvidia-based hardware.

101 Comments Comment from the forums
  • brett1042002 19 May 2010 03:58
    :(
    Reply
  • Greg_77 19 May 2010 03:59
    I was wondering if Nvidia-exclusive card manufacturers would be affected by Fermi's lateness and high energy consumption :(
    Wonder how Evga is doing?
    Reply
  • lauxenburg 19 May 2010 04:00
    Kind of liked BFG although I never had one of their cards. Good cards on the cheap for the most part.
    Reply
  • stratplaya 19 May 2010 04:01
    Sad. I rarely needed tech support but BFGs was great.

    Reply
  • dunderklumpton 19 May 2010 04:03
    "this could be a polite way of BFG announcing that--at this point in time--revenue just isn't possible using the current crop of Nvidia chips."

    i.e. Were scared of having to RMA all those Factory-OC'd Fermi cards once they cook.
    Reply
  • IzzyCraft 19 May 2010 04:03
    Greg_77I was wondering if Nvidia-exclusive card manufacturers would be affected by Fermi Wonder how Evga is doing?Yeah BFG and EVGA are two of the best because of warranty, service and step up programs.
    Reply
  • Honis 19 May 2010 04:06
    BFG Tech has 7 cards at newegg and only 1 of those is a high performance card (but it's sold out). I think this has been in the works for a while.

    http://www.newegg.com/Product/ProductList.aspx?Submit=ENE&N=2010380048+50001883&QksAutoSuggestion=&ShowDeactivatedMark=False&Configurator=&Subcategory=48&description=&Ntk=&CFG=&SpeTabStoreType=&srchInDesc=
    Reply
  • campb292 19 May 2010 04:07
    I am an nvidia fanboy who owns a 5850 right now. Fermi just wasn't ready. You can debate back and forth about Fermi vs the 5000 series as far as heat, performance, power consumption, etc.

    This is proof number one that nvidia really missed the target on Fermi. The biggest failure a business is designing something so poorly it puts people out of business. (not that BFG is out of business, but a big part of that business has failed)
    Reply
  • thestrangebrew 19 May 2010 04:08
    I've never used their products, always been an evga guy and my most recent build has an xfx in it. But it is an interesting question as to how evga is doing.
    Reply
  • nukemaster 19 May 2010 04:09
    Signs of the times. At least they are still able to honor RMA's and continue as a company. This is better then many companies that had to fully close there doors.
    Reply