Tom's Guide: 9 Nintendo Emulators for Desktop PCs

Today's games might have stunning graphics and intricate story lines, but it's hard to beat the classics from the early days of video games, isn't it? Last week, the Tom's Guide team rounded up a few Sega emulators for fans of old Sega classics. Now it's time the Nintendo fans had their turn. Be sure to check out '9 Nintendo Emulators for Desktop PCs' and prepare to dust off your collection of games!
lmaoooooooo thats the funniest thing Ive read all day and possibly week.
I personally rock the SNES.
I know this isn't the place but I have found stella to be about the best Atari emulation.
no$GBA is your listed best NDS emulator?.... its utter trash...
it has horrid compatibility with games
the way it handles game saves is horrible
it has no extra features or settings
its been a dead project for over 3 years
DeSmuME is a FAR FAR FAR better emulator, and has been for a few years now....
As for the comment above about emulation vs console
quite a few of the emulators can play games as good as consoles can, with the added bonus of texture mods, HQ filters and AA/AF, HD resolutions...
you go ahead and play an nes on a 50" tv at like 420x240 resolution....
and you can use an hdmi cable from your computer > a tv.... like really... its not like its that hard to do or that uncommon....
Like i own every console, but i prefer emulators, since you can do much more with them. GC/WII/PS2 at 1080P with like 3-6x IR and 2-8AA! ppssh, after playing like that, the use of real consoles should be illegal...
Gaming on a pc is ALWAYS better then gaming on a console, even when you playing a console system/game on a pc.