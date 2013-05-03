Trending

Report: Nvidia GeForce GTX 780 Will Cost More Than $500

It appears that Nvidia's upcoming GTX 780 will cost a lot more than the $499 that we came across earlier.

Not long ago, we learned that Nvidia was preparing to launch its GeForce GTX 700 Series desktop dedicated graphics cards later this month. We understood back then that the price for the GTX 780 would be about $500. Sadly, a new report indicates that this is not true; not only will it be more expensive, it will be a lot more expensive.

According to SweClockers the GTX 780, since it is still likely to be based on the GK110 silicon, we should not be surprised if the card is priced (almost) at the same level as the GTX Titan. What Nvidia ends up calling the graphics card, or what Nvidia might end up doing with the original GTX Titan remains a mystery.

The good news is that the report does indicate that Nvidia will be selling the GTX 780's GK110 silicon by itself, allowing graphics cards manufacturers to tailor their own cards. This makes it possible for manufacturers to make custom cards more affordable and gives them a lot more flexibility with the PCB design.

GPUCuda CoresTMUsROPsMemoryMemory Interface
GTX 780GK1102,496208405 GB320-bit
GTX 770GK104-4251,536128324 GB256-bit
GTX 760 TiGK104-2251,344112322 GB256-bit
74 Comments Comment from the forums
  • vmem 03 May 2013 02:03
    what? is Nvidia trying to piss off the average PC gaming market, or just trying too hard to keep the single GPU performance crown?
    well AMD, time for your to shine! even priced at $500, your 8970 will be a "budget card" lol
  • 03 May 2013 02:13
    Shouldn't be more than $599 to $650 at release. Obviously this card isn't for people that game at 1080 or less. I game at 2560 x 1600 max settings in every game. Hopefully this will be worth an upgrade over the 680.
  • redeemer 03 May 2013 02:17
    Wow the gouging continues
  • Cash091 03 May 2013 02:17
    So, looking at these rumored specs it seems like the Titan will still outperform this card. This better not be more than 500.00!
  • AdrianD25 03 May 2013 02:17
    Loved Nvidia, but this pricing scheme makes me look toward AMD more and more.
  • bison88 03 May 2013 02:21
    What a mess they created by releasing the Titan. Why didn't they just call it the 790 and go from there?
  • thor220 03 May 2013 02:21
    You would think that this would be an excellent time for Nvidia to strike with it's new cards but it seems they just want to piss off it's remaining customers.
  • Joseph Wilson 03 May 2013 02:35
    Will be switching to AMD if Nvidia is trying to rob us with costs on their gpus. I was thinking about getting either a 780 or 770, but not so sure now... 770 cards better be priced like the original 70 are around 350-400, otherwise I'm not going with Nvidia this time.
  • Joseph Wilson 03 May 2013 02:37
    soldier2013, your comment is wrong. I game at 1920x1200, which is slightly above 1080p and my current gtx 570 is not enough to max all games out. This games are becoming more and more demanding. I would suggest people get the most powerful card they can get, of course if the price is fair to their wallets.
  • ipwn3r456 03 May 2013 02:39
    Well, comparing the Titan the the GTX 780, there isn't really much difference... Just 192 lesser cores... it's kind of obvious Nvidia will have to put it at a higher price, or else everyone is going to buy the GTX 780, and no one will buy the Titan. But personally I think the Titan is kind of overpriced, and it should be priced at around $800. Looking at the pricing of the Titan and the specs of the GTX 780 itself as of now, I think it's going to be priced probably atleast $700 - $800... maybe even $900.
