Report: Nvidia GeForce GTX 780 Will Cost More Than $500

Not long ago, we learned that Nvidia was preparing to launch its GeForce GTX 700 Series desktop dedicated graphics cards later this month. We understood back then that the price for the GTX 780 would be about $500. Sadly, a new report indicates that this is not true; not only will it be more expensive, it will be a lot more expensive.

According to SweClockers the GTX 780, since it is still likely to be based on the GK110 silicon, we should not be surprised if the card is priced (almost) at the same level as the GTX Titan. What Nvidia ends up calling the graphics card, or what Nvidia might end up doing with the original GTX Titan remains a mystery.

The good news is that the report does indicate that Nvidia will be selling the GTX 780's GK110 silicon by itself, allowing graphics cards manufacturers to tailor their own cards. This makes it possible for manufacturers to make custom cards more affordable and gives them a lot more flexibility with the PCB design.