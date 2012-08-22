Raspberry Pi Integration Makes DSLRs Smarter

As any professional photographer will tell you, DSLR battery grips may be large and bulky, but they are a necessity. In addition to providing much needed battery power for hours of photographing, Dave Hunt's custom-made battery grip features a fully-functional Raspberry Pi computer for a variety of neat purposes.
The Irish photographer created the device in order to automatically and wirelessly push his photos to his iPad for easy viewing. In addition to instantly sending photos to his iPad, the Raspberry Pi allows Dave to control his camera remotely, perform rapid image format conversions and automatically create time-lapse sequences.
But the best part about the device? You can make it yourself thanks to Dave's blog detailing the entire DIY process of the hack. If you've got your hands on an elusive slice of Raspberry Pi and are feeling creative, head on over to the blog to have a go.
Honestly, I love the Raspberry Pi stories...it's awesome to see what people are doing with a tiny hackable computer.
Anyway.. The Pi just keeps coming up with more and more fun things to do with it and with the new gert board things will just get even more interesting.
I think the problem is that you don't know much about the Raspberry Pi or you have something entirely different envisioned for it. Personally I think it's pretty neat what he has managed to do with that little thing.
It is not 'just the stupid name for this thing some guy cobbled together'. Raspberry Pi itself has nothing to do with this gentleman's invention. The Raspberry Pi is an inexpensive ($25-35) caseless, credit card sized ARM based computer system that is impressively powerful given it's price and size.
This is what one man has done with this incredible little piece of hardware, and I applaud him for it.
Luckily for humanity, we have enough folk like this using tools of our trade such as creativity and ingenuity to keep giving us hope.
that said, how long do you think it will take for a retail version of something like this to pop up? and how over priced do you think it will be.
just a tiny clarification, the battery grip fits inside and occupies part of the the battery space in the camera.
canon retail would make you pay ~400$?