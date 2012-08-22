Raspberry Pi Integration Makes DSLRs Smarter

As any professional photographer will tell you, DSLR battery grips may be large and bulky, but they are a necessity. In addition to providing much needed battery power for hours of photographing, Dave Hunt's custom-made battery grip features a fully-functional Raspberry Pi computer for a variety of neat purposes.

The Irish photographer created the device in order to automatically and wirelessly push his photos to his iPad for easy viewing. In addition to instantly sending photos to his iPad, the Raspberry Pi allows Dave to control his camera remotely, perform rapid image format conversions and automatically create time-lapse sequences.

But the best part about the device? You can make it yourself thanks to Dave's blog detailing the entire DIY process of the hack. If you've got your hands on an elusive slice of Raspberry Pi and are feeling creative, head on over to the blog to have a go.