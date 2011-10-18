Trending

SandForce Random BSOD Firmware Bug Identified, Fixed

By

SandForce looks to have finally provided a firmware update for its infamous BSOD/disconnect issue that have plagued SF-2200-based SSDs from the start.

OCZ and SandForce don't provide many details on the root cause of the issue, except to state is was a bug in the firmware that caused "a rare condition that may cause Windows Blue Screen." OCZ has been testing the new firmware for several weeks and has finally released it for public use (look for other manufacturers to quickly follow with their firmware updates). The new firmware is version 2.15 for OCZ drives and 3.3.2 for drives that utilize SandForce's standard numbering. As with any firmware update, users should back up all vital data before proceeding with the update.

OCZ sent along its official statement: 

OCZ is pleased to announce that the cause of a BSOD issue experienced by some SF-2000-based drive owners has been identified by OCZ and SandForce. A new firmware update which directly addresses this BSOD occurrence related to SF-2000 based SSDs is available here. All newly manufactured OCZ SF-2000 based SSDs will feature the new 2.15 firmware revision (which is based on SandForce firmware version 3.3.2.) We highly recommend that any customers that have experienced the BSOD issue update their firmware to 2.15.We sincerely appreciate the support from our customers, and if any customers have any questions or require additional support please do not hesitate to contact a customer service representative and we will be happy to address any questions or concerns.


Source: OCZ and Release Notes.

Does this firmware update bring more confidence to those who have been afraid to purchase a SandForce SF-2200 controller or are you going to take a wait-and-see approach? 

41 Comments Comment from the forums
  • 18 October 2011 21:05
    Finally! If Indeed this solves this LONG standing issue, I would happily purchase a Sandforce based drive!
    Reply
  • nikorr 18 October 2011 21:20
    Now people can sleep at night : )
    Reply
  • gogogadgetliver 18 October 2011 21:22
    How could they fix this if they already fixed this? Sick of Sandforce and frankly I no longer trust them. I RMA'd.

    Reply
  • nikorr 18 October 2011 21:26
    gogogadgetliverHow could they fix this if they already fixed this? Sick of Sandforce and frankly I no longer trust them. I RMA'd.Don't be so paranoid : ) Look what happened to Sandy Bridge, its piece of electronic. Happens all the time.
    Reply
  • philharmonik 18 October 2011 21:33
    I've owned a SF2000 Corsair Force 3 120 since June. I was relieved to see they finally have fixed the issue. My BSODS' and freezes weren't very frequent, but they did happen. Nice to know I can update the FW and not have to worry about this anymore! About freakin time!
    Reply
  • gogogadgetliver 18 October 2011 21:34
    nikorrDon't be so paranoid : ) Look what happened to Sandy Bridge, its piece of electronic. Happens all the time.
    If this was a one-off incident I would possibly be guilty of paranoia.

    If I've experienced data loss, multiple return hassles, and multiple promises that things are fixed and I continue to have faith then I would be guilty of being a fool.

    They are fast drives and I hope everyone enjoys them without problems. I'll sit out this round and skip the SF-2281. I'll revisit Sandforce once they have a proven track record.
    Reply
  • timaeus 18 October 2011 21:53
    I'll be happy if this actually fixes it. Luckily my BSODs haven't been too often--only gotten 2 in the 3 or so months I've owned it. But it will be nice to not have to worry about it.
    Reply
  • __Miguel_ 18 October 2011 22:02
    Finally! I've been reading about those dreaded bugs for months now... I have been holding on getting an SSD partially for that reason...

    So, the big questions here are:

    1) Has anyone already tested this? If so, how did the drive fare?

    2) Do SF-based SSDs finally replace the current "go with m4/Intel/Samsung 830" general rule of thumb people have been telling me for a few months already? Or are there other problems these SSDs have that might not grant them the top spot on price/performance/reliability?

    Miguel
    Reply
  • 18 October 2011 22:13
    I would wait and see if it actually fixes the problem, and not just hopefully fixes the problem, since it's not as rare as they try to make it sound.
    Reply
  • moonshell 18 October 2011 22:17
    i juat see some people at ocz forum still having problems after installing the new firmware...
    Reply