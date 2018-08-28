Adata Expands SSD Arsenal With the XPG SX6000 Pro

Adata has been pumping out fast and affordable NVMe SSDs left and right as of late. Today's new addition, the XPG SX6000 Pro SSD, like the XPG Gammix S11, utilizes a PCIe 3.0 x4 interface and comes with support for NVMe 1.3.

Hailing from Adata's XPG (Xtreme Performance Gear) brand, the XPG SX6000 Pro NVMe SSD is marketed as the ideal replacement for a traditional SATA SSD as the drive offers four times the performance of the latter - and Adata isn't wrong. The XPG SX6000 Pro delivers sequential read speeds of 2,100MB/s and write speeds of 1,500MB/s with 4KB random read and write performance up to 250,000 IOPS and 240,000 IOPS, respectively. Adata offers the XPG SX6000 Pro in 256GB, 512GB and 1TB capacities.

Although the XPG SX6000 Pro adheres to the M.2 2280 standard, the drive features a single-sided design to reduce its thickness down to a mere 2.15mm. This not only makes the XPG SX6000 Pro a lot slimmer than its M.2 rivals but also allows the SSD to be installed in notebooks, small form factor PCs and Ultrabooks with relative ease.

According to Adata's specifications, the XPG SX6000 Pro employs a Realtek controller along with second generation 64-layer 3D TLC (triple-level cell) NAND chips. Unfortunately, the manufacturer didn't disclose the exact model of the controller or the brand of the NAND chips.

As usual, Adata has implemented various technologies into XPG SX6000 Pro, such as Host Memory Buffer and SLC Caching to improve load distribution and sustained peak performance and low-density parity-check to find and repair data errors. The 256GB has an endurance of 150 TBW (terabytes written), while the 512GB and 1TB models are certified for 300 and 600 TBW, respectively. The XPG SX6000 Pro is rated for a MTBF (mean time between failures) of 2,000,000 hours and backed by a five-year warranty.

The XPG SX6000 Pro also comes bundled with a free license for the Acronis True Image HD disk migration utility and Adata's proprietary SSD ToolBox software for monitoring the SSD.

Adata didn't reveal the pricing for the XPG SX6000 Pro at the time of writing.