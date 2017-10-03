New AMD Driver Gets You Ready For 'Forza Motorsport 7'

If you’re an AMD user, make sure you download the new AMD driver before you enter the race tracks of Forza Motorsport 7. Radeon Software Crimson ReLive Edition version 17.9.3 adds support for Turn 10 Studios’ latest installation in the long-running racing simulation series.

According to AMD’s blog post on the new software, those with a Radeon RX Vega 56 or RX 580 will get up to 90 and 60 frames per second, respectively, while playing the new game at 4K resolution. When playing Forza Motorsport 7 at 1080p, Radeon RX 570 or RX 560 owners will get up to 95 or 63 frames per second, respectively.

However, the driver isn’t just for Forza fans. Total War: Warhammer II armchair generals will benefit from the software as well. In addition to multi-GPU support, the driver also adds a Radeon Chill profile, which helps with the video card’s power efficiency and overall operating temperature.

It also includes some fixes, most notably that those with a Ryzen-based, multi-GPU setup won’t see a higher idle clock rate on the secondary card. However, there are still some lingering issues. Your custom Radeon Settings won’t apply to multiple game profiles after the driver’s initial installation, GPU scaling might not work on some apps that use DirectX 11, and players on select configurations might experience some “random or intermittent hang” while playing Overwatch. For more information, be sure to take a look below for the full list of fixes and issues.

You can download the software now on AMD’s main driver page. The full release notes are also available on the company’s website.