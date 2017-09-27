AMD Releases Radeon Software Crimson ReLive Edition 17.9.3

Radeon owners rejoice! AMD rolled out brand new Radeon Software Crimson ReLive Edition drivers. These new drivers (version 17.9.3) add support for Forza Motorsport 7 as well as multi-GPU support and a new Radeon Chill profile for Total War: Warhammer II.

Those of you experiencing higher idle clocks on your secondary Radeon RX Vega in a multi-GPU configuration will be glad to know the company has squashed that bug. While we are on the subject of resolved issues, the company shared the following lists on the release notes page for this new driver:

Fixed Issues

The drop-down option to enable Enhanced Sync may be missing in Radeon Settings on Radeon RX Vega Series Graphics Products.ReLive may cause higher idle clocks on the secondary Radeon RX Vega Series Graphics Product in a multi-GPU configuration on certain AMD Ryzen based systems.Negative scaling in F1™ 2017 may be observed on Radeon RX 580 Series Graphics products in multi-GPU system configurations.

Known Issues

Unstable Radeon WattMan profiles may not be restored to default after a system hang. A workaround is to launch Radeon WattMan after reboot and restore settings to default.Wattman may fail to apply user adjusted voltage values on certain configurations.Radeon Settings may not populate game profiles after Radeon Software's initial install.Overwatch™ may experience a random or intermittent hang on some system configurations.GPU Scaling may fail to work on some DirectX®11 applications.Secondary displays may show corruption or green screen when the display/system enters sleep or hibernate with content playing.Bezel compensation in mixed mode Eyefinity cannot be applied.When recording with Radeon ReLive on Radeon RX Vega Series graphics products GPU usage and clocks may remain in high states.

Full release notes on the Radeon Software Crimson ReLive Edition 17.9.3 drivers can be found here.