AMD Ryzen 5000G Cezanne APUs: Shipping to OEMs Now, Coming To DIY Later This Year

(Image credit: AMD)

AMD has announced that its 7nm Ryzen 5000G series APUs, codename Cezanne, are now shipping to OEMs with availability for the DIY/retail market coming later this year. AMD announced three primary 65W models that span from four Zen 3 cores up to eight cores, accompanied by Vega graphics that span from 6 graphics cores to eight. AMD hasn't shared pricing for these processors yet — that information will likely come during the retail launch later this year.

Compared to intel's Core i7-10700, AMD claims the chips are 38% faster in content creation, 35% faster in productivity, and are up to 2.17X faster in gaming, which comes courtesy of the built-in Radeon Vega graphics engine. AMD also provided plenty of benchmark comparisons, albeit against Intel's 10th-gen processors that don't come with the more potent UHD Graphics 750 engine powered by 32 EUs with the Xe architecture.

As expected, AMD also released three low-power 35W variants with lower base frequencies to fit inside more restricted power/thermal environments and smaller builds. As with all Zen 3 processors, the Ryzen 5000G chips step up to a faster DDR4-3200 interface, which will certainly help the integrated GPU in gaming performance. However, AMD has stuck with the PCIe 3.0 interface found on all of its current-gen APUs.

Given the ongoing graphics card shortages, newly revamped APUs could be a welcome sight for the gaming market. That is if AMD can keep them in stock, of course. In either case, AMD's willingness to bring these APUs to market is laudable given that its previous-gen Ryzen 4000 series APUs only landed in the OEM/pre-built market.

AMD Ryzen 5000G G-Series Specifications

AMD Ryzen 5000 G-Series Renoir APUs CPU Cores/Threads Frequency (Up to) Boost / Base Graphics Cores Graphics Frequency TDP Cache Ryzen 7 5700G 8 / 16 3.8 / 4.6 RX Vega 8 ? 65W 20 MB Ryzen 7 4700G 8 / 16 3.6 / 4.4 RX Vega 8 2100 MHz 65W 12 MB Ryzen 5 5600G 6 / 12 3.9 / 4.4 RX Vega 7 ? 65W 19 MB Ryzen 5 4600G 6 / 12 3.7 / 4.2 RX Vega 7 1900 MHz 65W 11 MB Ryzen 3 5300G 4 / 8 4.0 / 4.2 RX Vega 6 ? 65W 10 MB Ryzen 3 4300G 4 / 8 3.8 / 4.0 RX Vega 6 1700 MHz 65W 6 MB

The Ryzen 5000G lineup spans from four to eight cores, with the key addition being the Zen 3 architecture that provides a 19% IPC uplift over the Zen 2 architecture used in the previous-gen Ryzen 4000G models. We also see higher clock rates across the range, with peak boost speeds now weighing in at 4.6 GHz for the eight-core 5700G, whereas the previous-gen models topped out at 4.4 GHz. We also see that base clocks have increased by 200 MHz across the range of 65W chips.

The new architecture also grants higher L3 cache allocations. For instance, the eight-core 16-thread Ryzen 7 5700G now has 20MB of L3 cache compared to its eight-core predecessor that came with 12MB.

AMD continues to pair the chips with the Vega graphics architecture, just as it did with the 4000-series APUs, but AMD reworked the architecture for its last go-round — the reworked RX Vega graphics delivered up to ~60% percent more performance per compute unit (CU) than its predecessors, which equated to more graphics performance from fewer CU. We aren't sure if AMD has made a similar adjustment this time around, but we've reached out for more detail.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: AMD) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: AMD) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: AMD)

AMD Ryzen 5000G Performance Claims

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: AMD) Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: AMD) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: AMD) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: AMD)

AMD presented plenty of comparisons to Intel's Core i7-10700 and the Core i5-10600, but bear in mind that these are Intel's previous-gen Comet Lake processors, and not representative of performance with the 11th-gen Rocket Lake chips that come with a significantly upgraded Xe UHD Graphics 750 engine that's powered by 32 EUs. As per usual, take any vendor-provided benchmarks with the requisite grain of salt.

This is breaking news...more to come...